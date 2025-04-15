Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.04.2025
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
Thales to Offer Prime Factors' Bank Card Security System

Finanznachrichten News

Prime Factors and Thales Extend Collaboration to Help Customers Build More Secure Payment Applications Faster with BCSS and the Thales payShield HSM

EUGENE, Ore., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Factors and Thales announced today that Thales will offer Prime Factors' Bank Card Security System (BCSS) - a software solution that helps simplify the orchestration of payment security in bespoke payment applications - through its global distribution networks.

"We are eager to provide tools for our customers to implement payment security quickly and easily," said Todd Moore, Vice President of Data Security Products at Thales. "BCSS delivers robust application-side payment security infrastructure and is remarkably complementary to the Thales payShield HSM. BCSS helps to accelerate application development, simplify security compliance, and includes pre-built integrations with the Thales payShield HSM that make it easier to implement and manage hardware security for payments."

BCSS delivers out-of-the-box security functionality to help developers build secure payment applications in a fraction of the time, including:

  • Robust payment key management and secure storage
  • Granular role-based access controls and permissions enforcement
  • Audit logging and reporting functionality
  • High-Level APIs and pre-built workflows for quickly integrating payShield HSMs
  • Built-in load balancing across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid HSM deployments

"When Thales launched its Cloud-based Payment HSM Service, it became clear that BCSS was a key differentiator," said James Torjussen, payShield Product Manager at Thales. "The load balancing functionality and deployment flexibility of BCSS allows our joint customers to better manage cloud migrations - moving capacity, specific functions, or specific environments to the cloud smoothly, at a pace that makes sense for their business, without complex application re-development. BCSS seamlessly spans cloud and hybrid-cloud deployments and provides robust failover capabilities that reduce the timelines, costs, and risk of cloud migration."

"BCSS, which has stood the test of security auditors for decades, is the ideal solution for enterprises that build and manage their own payment applications," said Jose Diaz, Vice President of Products and Services at Prime Factors and Former Head of Payments Strategy at Thales. "BCSS helps enterprises get to revenue faster, mitigate risk, and reduce implementation costs, as well as the total cost of ownership over time. Supporting Thales channel partners to help enterprises simplify payment security infrastructure feels like a natural step in our 30+ years of ongoing collaboration with Thales."

Read the solution Technical Brief or visit our website to learn more.

Media Contact:
Kyna Reuter
kyna.reuter@primefactors.com

Erik Kingham
erik.kingham@thalesgroup.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thales-to-offer-prime-factors-bank-card-security-system-302428243.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
