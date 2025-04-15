Clean Air Metals, Inc.: Clean Air Metals Continues to Expand High-Grade Zones at Current Deposit, Intersects 7.8m of 4.86 g/t Pt, 4.77 g/t Pd and 1.05% Cu

Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air Metals" or the "Company") (TSX.V:AIR)(FRA:CKU)(OTCQB:CLRMF) is pleased to announce the last results from its 2025 winter drilling program at its 100%-owned Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project ("TBN"). The final set of assay results, in conjunction with recent findings from the program, continue to demonstrate that the near-surface, high-grade mineralization at the Current Deposit is more extensive than previously anticipated.

Assay highlights from holes reported today:

16.8 m of 2.95 g/t Pt, 2.89 g/t Pd, 0.65% Cu and 0.33% Ni from 148.0 m downhole in Hole CL25-009, including 4.86 g/t Pt, 4.77 g/t Pd, 1.05% Cu and 0.50% Ni over 7.8 m from 157.0 m,

29.1 m of 1.24 g/t Pt, 1.15 g/t Pd, 0.33% Cu and 0.26% Ni from 142.9 m downhole in Hole CL25-012, including 2.76 g/t Pt, 2.63 g/t Pd, 0.59% Cu and 0.34% Ni over 4.1m from 147.0 m,

39.6 m of 1.29 g/t Pt, 1.19 g/t Pd, 0.29% Cu and 0.20% Ni from 104.0 m downhole in Hole CL25-007, including 2.11 g/t Pt, 1.96 g/t Pd, 0.45% Cu and 0.25% Ni over 11.0 m from 116.0 m, and 1.73 g/t Pt, 1.55 g/t Pd, 0.42% Cu and 0.26% Ni over 5.0 m from 133.0 m.



Mike Garbutt, CEO of Clean Air Metals, remarked, "We are pleased with the recent drill results that continue to show that Thunder Bay North has some of the thickest and highest-grade PGE-Cu-Ni sulphide mineralization in the country. We believe that there is significant potential to improve the average grade and mineability of the Current Deposit by improved definition and resource estimation of structurally-controlled higher-grade areas ('ballrooms'). This work will assist us in developing a more robust, high-grade production model that includes both low capital intensity and toll milling optionality."

Table 1. Complete assay results from the 2025 Winter Drilling program

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Pt (g/t) Pd (g/t) Cu (%) Ni (%) Pt+Pd (g/t) Cu+Ni (%) CL25-007 104.0 143.6 39.56 1.29 1.19 0.29 0.20 2.48 0.49 Incl 116.0 127.0 11.00 2.11 1.96 0.45 0.25 4.07 0.70 and 133.0 138.0 5.00 1.73 1.55 0.42 0.26 3.28 0.68 CL25-008 122.0 141.0 19.00 0.98 0.89 0.21 0.20 1.86 0.41 Incl 133.0 138.7 5.70 1.34 1.20 0.29 0.22 2.54 0.50 CL25-009 148.0 164.8 16.80 2.95 2.89 0.65 0.33 5.84 0.98 Incl 157.0 164.8 7.80 4.86 4.77 1.05 0.50 9.63 1.54 CL25-010 148.5 158.7 10.20 0.60 0.51 0.13 0.15 1.11 0.28 Incl 155.8 158.7 2.90 1.02 0.89 0.27 0.18 1.91 0.45 CL25-011 153.0 163.0 10.00 0.80 0.76 0.17 0.16 1.56 0.33 CL25-012 142.9 172.0 29.14 1.24 1.15 0.33 0.26 2.38 0.59 Incl 142.9 147.0 4.14 2.76 2.63 0.59 0.34 5.39 0.93 CL25-0011 74.0 123.0 49.02 1.57 1.46 0.32 0.21 3.03 0.53 Incl 96.0 104.0 8.00 2.91 2.67 0.55 0.29 5.58 0.84 And 110.0 119.0 9.00 2.74 2.42 0.53 0.27 5.15 0.80 CL25-0021 96.0 117.4 21.41 2.71 2.41 0.53 0.28 5.12 0.81 incl. 100.3 106.0 5.75 3.83 3.37 0.68 0.34 7.20 1.01 incl. 111.0 117.4 6.41 4.20 3.76 0.89 0.34 7.96 1.23 CL25-0031 88.0 116.0 28.00 0.89 0.83 0.22 0.20 1.72 0.42 Incl 102.0 113.0 11.00 1.12 1.01 0.27 0.23 2.13 0.50 CL25-0042 117 136 19.00 1.11 1.00 0.25 0.21 2.11 0.46 Incl 128 134 6.00 2.32 2.06 0.54 0.31 4.38 0.85 Incl 128 132 4.00 2.73 2.43 0.61 0.34 5.16 0.95 CL25-0052 110.0 151.0 41.00 4.52 4.29 0.97 0.52 8.81 1.49 Incl 121.0 149.0 28.01 5.75 5.37 1.18 0.61 11.12 1.79 incl 138.0 148.0 10.00 7.87 7.34 1.57 0.90 15.20 2.47 Incl 146.0 148.0 2.00 12.08 10.87 2.38 1.05 22.95 3.42 CL25-0062 125.0 140.5 15.50 2.72 2.48 0.65 0.35 5.20 0.99 Incl 126.0 135.5 9.50 2.95 2.70 0.68 0.35 5.65 1.03 Incl 130.0 135.5 5.50 3.95 3.68 0.95 0.47 7.63 1.42

1. Reported in the February 27, 2025, News Release 2. Reported in the March 4, 2025, News Release

A Closer Look at the 2025 Winter Drilling Program:

The Winter 2025 drilling program was designed to increase the size, number, and grade of the near-surface high-grade mineralization within the Lower Current and Bridge zones. Out of the 13 holes drilled, eight intersected significant widths of high-grade mineralization, averaging over 3 g/t Pt+Pd (Table 1). This supports the view that the high-grade zones at the Current Deposit are larger and more extensive than previously modeled (Figure 1).

In the Bridge Zone, tighter drilling successfully expanded a flat-lying high-grade mineralization target, with grades matching or surpassing those predicted in the current resource estimate. This area demonstrates significant potential for further resource growth.

In the Lower Current Zone, historical and recent drilling shows that the highest-grade mineralization is concentrated in embayment structures developed at the base of the tubular-shaped host intrusion. These structures can extend for up to several tens of metres below the average position of the basal contact and resemble the "ballroom" structures seen in the JM reef in the Stillwater Complex, Montana. They represent a key to improving the average grade for the Current Deposit (Figure 2).

Figure 1. Plan view map showing locations of high-grade intercepts of the 2025 Winter Drilling Program at the Current Deposit.

Clean Air Metals' Vice President of Exploration, Lionnel Djon, commented, "The winter drilling program clearly demonstrates the potential of the Current Deposit to host near-surface, high-grade zones beyond previously defined boundaries, highlighting a strong opportunity for expansion of the highest-grade parts of the deposit. What's particularly exciting is that the recent high-grade expansion drilling has covered only ~20% of the known strike length of the Current Intrusion, leaving substantial potential for expanding the number and size of high-grade areas in the deposit."

Table 2. Hole Coordinates

Hole ID Easting- NAD83_16 (m) Northing NAD83_16 (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (deg) Dip (deg) Hole length (m) CL25-001 357548 5402688 493 208.22 -73.9 165.60 CL25-002 357548 5402688 493 210.59 -85.3 150.00 CL25-003 357587 5402644 494 287.99 -83.9 150.00 CL25-004 357670 5402604 495 34.84 -84.6 165.00 CL25-005 357670 5402604 495 194.93 -84.4 165.00 CL25-006 357682 5402598 495 42.31 -84.1 165.00 CL25-007 357712 5402582 499 231.86 -86.1 160.54 CL25-008 357767 5402567 501 84.21 -87.5 178.50 CL25-009 357832 5402506 508 37.24 -87.1 195.00 CL25-010 357916 5402458 504 42.50 -83.8 195.00 CL25-011 357880 5402374 503 189.24 -85.7 192.00 CL25-012 358024 5402427 495 42.23 -82.8 183.00 CL25-0133 357745 5402218 506 100.18 -86.4 150.00

3. Hole CL25-013 (not included in the table 1), was designated to target a conductor outside of the known intrusion. The hole intersected barren rock associated with a magnetite-bearing hybrid unit.

Figure 2. Cartoon showing a conceptual mineralized ultramafic conduit representing the Current Deposit. Sulfide-rich, high-grade "ballrooms" occupy embayment structures along the basal contact of the ultramafic conduit and extend well into the footwall.

Qualified Person

Dr. Lionnel Djon, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and Vice President of Exploration for the Company, has reviewed and approved all technical information in this press release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Clean Air Metals uses ALS Global ("ALS"), a well-established and recognized mineral assay and geochemical analytical services company. The Thunder Bay laboratory holds ISO-9000 accreditation; the Vancouver facility holds ISO-17025 registration.

All NQ-sized drill cores are cut with a diamond-tipped saw blade, and half are submitted to ALS for sample preparation and analysis. Sample preparation is completed at the ALS sample preparation facility in Thunder Bay, ON, and analysis is completed at the primary ALS assay laboratory in Vancouver, B.C.

Clean Air Metals follows a quality control procedure for its core assay sampling program: inserting blind blanks and certified Palladium-Platinum and Copper-Nickel standards into the sample stream. The insertion procedure follows industry standards with control sample frequency depending on the length of the sampled interval.

Gold, platinum, and palladium are analyzed using fire assay (FA) with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) finish. Samples with grades above the optimal ICP-MS detection limits are analyzed using optical emission spectroscopy (ICP-OES).

Also, thirty-three (33) elements of each sample, including copper, nickel, silver, chromium, cobalt, and sulphur, are analyzed by a multi-element analytical method using the atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) technique following four-acid digestion of the sample. When samples have grades above the optimal detection limits for this analytical method, they are re-analyzed using a high-grade assay method with an ICP finish.

About Clean Air Metals

Clean Air Metals is a development and exploration company advancing its flagship, 100% owned Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals ("TBN") project, 40 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The TBN project, accessible by road and next to established infrastructure, hosts two (2) deposits - the Current and Escape deposits, only 2.5 km apart. Together, the deposits host a 13.8 Mt indicated mineral resource containing 2.4M Pt eq. oz (Technical Report on the Thunder Bay North Project, Ontario Canada, NI43-101, SLR Consulting Canada Ltd, June 19, 2023) with significant potential for expansion down-plunge.

One of the rare primary platinum resources outside of South Africa, the TBN project is in a stable and mining-friendly jurisdiction and benefits from longstanding relationships with local First Nations. With its proven technical team, Clean Air Metals is committed to growing the resources at the TBN project and creating long-term value for shareholders.

Social Engagement

Clean Air Metals Inc. acknowledges that the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project is located within the area encompassed by the Robinson-Superior Treaty of 1850 and includes the territories of the Fort William First Nation,?Red Rock Indian Band, Biinjitiwabik Zaaging Anishinabek and Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek. Clean Air Metals also acknowledges the contributions of the Métis Nation of Ontario, Region 2 and the Red Sky Métis Independent Nation to the rich history of our area.?

The Company appreciates the opportunity to work in these territories and remains committed to the recognition and respect of those who have lived, travelled, and gathered on the lands since time immemorial. Clean Air Metals is committed to stewarding Indigenous heritage and remains committed to building, fostering and encouraging a respectful relationship with First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples based upon principles of mutual trust, respect, reciprocity and collaboration in the spirit of reconciliation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Mike Garbutt"

Mike Garbutt, CEO of Clean Air Metals Inc.

