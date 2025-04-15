WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraft Heinz Co. announced its entry into plant-based desserts and oat milk-based offering, with the launch of JELL-O Oat Milk Chocolate Pudding. The first-ever plant-based chocolate pudding is now available in convenient 4-packs at major retailers across the United States.JELL-O, the pudding category brand of Kraft Heinz, offers the new treat in its signature creamy texture and rich chocolate taste in a plant-based, lactose-free, gluten-free and vegan format. The brand is starting with a chocolate flavor in homage to the first-ever pudding flavor JELL-O released back in the 1930s.It is also the first time Kraft Heinz has launched an oat milk-based product. JELL-O selected oat milk being the fastest growing dairy alternative milk for its first venture in the plant-based space.According to the firm, the oat milk-based product is a dessert solution for the more than 30 percent of Americans, who suffer from lactose intolerance. Milk is one of the most common food allergies among kids in the U.S., affecting nearly two million kids each year.With families seeking dairy alternative versions for puddings, one of the most popular desserts in the U.S., the multi-billion dollar plant-based desserts category is seeing double digit growth, Kraft Heinz noted.Lauren Gumbiner, Associate Director of Marketing Desserts at Kraft Heinz said, 'JELL-O has always set the standard for creamy and great-tasting desserts that families across the country can enjoy. As our fans' diets and preferences change, we're evolving our portfolio alongside them. Our chocolate pudding is a timeless classic, and now, thanks to our lactose-free and vegan oat milk version, we're excited to give more families the opportunity to enjoy it.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX