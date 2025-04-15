Pierce Group AB: Pierce Group AB (publ) announces resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Pierce Group AB (publ) ("Pierce") announces that Fredrik Ideström has decided to step down from his role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Pierce management team to explore new career opportunities outside Pierce

Fredrik has been with the company since 2017, transitioning from Chief Strategy Officer to CFO in 2023, and has played a key role in Pierce's journey over the past 7 years.

Fredrik will leave his roles during the second quarter 2025. The company has initiated a search process for a new CFO and Fredrik will provide his services to secure a smooth transition.

Göran Dahlin, Group CEO, said: "Fredrik has been a solid asset to Pierce in various roles over the years and I am incredibly grateful for his contributions and loyalty to the company. I fully respect Fredrik's decision and am therefore pleased that he will continue to support me and the team to ensure a smooth transition. On behalf of the Board and the entire management team, I want to thank Fredrik for his contributions and wish him the best of luck for his future endeavours. "

Fredrik Ideström said: "It's been seven interesting and fun, but also incredibly intense, years with Pierce. A true offroad ride in many ways. I'm proud of our achievements and grateful for the trust and confidence that has been placed in me by my superiors as well as the Board. Although the timing of a decision to leave is never right, it is the right time for me now to pursue new opportunities and go on my next ride. I look forward to supporting Göran and the team to ensure a smooth transition."

For further information, please contact:

Göran Dahlin, CEO

Email: Goran.Dahlin@piercegroup.com

Tel: +46 727 303 111

About Pierce Group

Pierce is a leading and fast-growing e-commerce company selling gear, parts and accessories to riders across all of Europe via some forty websites adapted to local markets. Pierce has two major segments, Offroad - sales to motocross and enduro riders, and Onroad - sales to street riders. Pierce also has a smaller segment, Other, which primarily focuses on snowmobile riders. With a large and unique product assortment, including several private brands, an excellent customer experience and attractive prices, Pierce is changing the motorcycle enthusiast market in Europe. Headquarters are located in Stockholm, the central warehouse is in Szczecin, Poland and the majority of our customer support services is located in Barcelona.