Pierce Group AB: Pierce Group appoints Fredrik Kjellgren as Chief Financial Officer

Pierce Group has appointed Fredrik Kjellgren as its new Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Team. He will assume the position during the fourth quarter of 2025.

"Pierce Group is undergoing an exciting strategic transformation - one that will reinforce our competitiveness for years to come. We are pleased to welcome Fredrik Kjellgren as CFO. He brings a strong track record of driving efficiency and profitability, combined with deep financial expertise and leadership capabilities. I know him as a highly analytical, structured and customer-oriented business partner. His extensive experience in leading finance functions within large, complex and transaction-intensive organizations will be a valuable asset to our management team," says Göran Dahlin, CEO of Pierce Group.



Fredrik Kjellgren most recently served as CFO of Kesko Sverige. Prior to that, he held CFO roles at Saint-Gobain Distribution Sweden and Dahl Sverige AB. He will formally take on his new responsibilities in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Pierce is a leading and fast-growing e-commerce company selling gear, parts and accessories to riders across all of Europe via some forty websites adapted to local markets. Pierce has two major segments, Offroad - sales to motocross and enduro riders, and Onroad - sales to street riders. Pierce also has a smaller segment, Other, which primarily focuses on snowmobile riders. With a large and unique product assortment, including several private brands, an excellent customer experience and attractive prices, Pierce is changing the motorcycle enthusiast market in Europe. Headquarters are located in Stockholm, the central warehouse is in Szczecin, Poland and the majority of our customer support services is located in Barcelona.

