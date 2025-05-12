Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QR4R | ISIN: SE0015658364 | Ticker-Symbol: 959
Frankfurt
12.05.25 | 15:29
0,974 Euro
+1,67 % +0,016
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PIERCE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIERCE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2025 16:00 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pierce Group AB: Pierce Group appoints Fredrik Kjellgren as Chief Financial Officer

Finanznachrichten News

Pierce Group has appointed Fredrik Kjellgren as its new Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Team. He will assume the position during the fourth quarter of 2025.

"Pierce Group is undergoing an exciting strategic transformation - one that will reinforce our competitiveness for years to come. We are pleased to welcome Fredrik Kjellgren as CFO. He brings a strong track record of driving efficiency and profitability, combined with deep financial expertise and leadership capabilities. I know him as a highly analytical, structured and customer-oriented business partner. His extensive experience in leading finance functions within large, complex and transaction-intensive organizations will be a valuable asset to our management team," says Göran Dahlin, CEO of Pierce Group.

Fredrik Kjellgren most recently served as CFO of Kesko Sverige. Prior to that, he held CFO roles at Saint-Gobain Distribution Sweden and Dahl Sverige AB. He will formally take on his new responsibilities in the fourth quarter of 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Dahlin, CEO
Email: Goran.Dahlin@piercegroup.com
Tel: +46 727 303 111

About Pierce Group

Pierce is a leading and fast-growing e-commerce company selling gear, parts and accessories to riders across all of Europe via some forty websites adapted to local markets. Pierce has two major segments, Offroad - sales to motocross and enduro riders, and Onroad - sales to street riders. Pierce also has a smaller segment, Other, which primarily focuses on snowmobile riders. With a large and unique product assortment, including several private brands, an excellent customer experience and attractive prices, Pierce is changing the motorcycle enthusiast market in Europe. Headquarters are located in Stockholm, the central warehouse is in Szczecin, Poland and the majority of our customer support services is located in Barcelona.

Image Attachments

Bild Fredrik

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.