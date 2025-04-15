Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.04.2025
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
WKN: A0M7F9 | ISIN: SE0000616716 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DU
Frankfurt
15.04.25
09:15 Uhr
8,650 Euro
+0,210
+2,49 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
15.04.2025 19:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Duni Group's 2024 Annual and Sustainability Report is now available online

Finanznachrichten News

MALMÖ, Sweden, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group announces that the company's complete Annual- and Sustainability Report for 2024, in English and Swedish, is now available at the company's website under the heading Investors - Reports and presentations https://www.dunigroup.com/investors/reports-presentations/.

The Annual General Meeting will be held May 19, 2025.?Shareholders can exercise their voting rights at the Annual General Meeting also by postal voting. For more information, visit the website.?

For more information, please contact:
Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, magnus.carlsson@duni.com
Amanda Larsson, Head of Communications, +46 76-6 08 33 08, amanda.larsson@duni.com

CONTACT: Amanda Larsson
Head of Communications
+46 (0)76-608 33 08
amanda.larsson@duni.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/r/duni-group-s-2024-annual-and-sustainability-report-is-now-available-online,c4135401

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/295/4135401/bda68c6dbd88e054.pdf

Press release

https://mb.cision.com/Public/295/4135401/a1cb8cd67e3a82b1.pdf

Duni Group Annual- and Sustainability Report 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/duni-groups-2024-annual-and-sustainability-report-is-now-available-online-302429329.html

