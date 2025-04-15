Anzeige
WKN: A2PUZ3 | ISIN: US92556H2067
Tradegate
15.04.25
18:33 Uhr
9,584 Euro
+0,174
+1,85 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL CL B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5829,61621:05
ACCESS Newswire
15.04.2025 20:26 Uhr
124 Leser
Paramount: Nick Animation Artists Joins CONCACAF's Community Day of Play

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2025 / In celebration of @concacafnationsleague Finals last month, Nickelodeon Animation Community Efforts team led talented Nickelodeon artists to join kids across the LA Basin with CONCACAF's Community Day of Play! This day is a part of Concacaf Nations League Celebration Week, which is a captivating multi-day affair bringing together the best of soccer, music, and community engagement in Greater Los Angeles. The following nick artists led a dynamic "Let's Draw!", teaching kids how to draw their favorite Nickelodeon characters and even helping them design their very own soccer jerseys!

  • Nico Selma - Storyboard Director, Santiago of the Seas

  • Caue Zunchini - Background Designer, The Patrick Star Show

  • Zach Heffelfinger - Storyboard Revisionist - SpongeBob SquarePants

  • Kayla Winkfield - Executive Assistant - Dora the Explorer

The Nickelodeon Animation Community Efforts (NiCE) team engages in a wide variety of projects focused on promoting Arts Education Advocacy and civic engagement such as mentorship programs, classroom visits from artists and writers, equipment donation, and general volunteerism. NiCE strives to make meaningful contributions to our community while also providing our employees real opportunities to give back in ways that are impacting and transformative.

Learn more about Nickelodeon's Community Efforts

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
