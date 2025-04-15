Paramount: Nick Animation Artists Joins CONCACAF's Community Day of Play

In celebration of @concacafnationsleague Finals last month, Nickelodeon Animation Community Efforts team led talented Nickelodeon artists to join kids across the LA Basin with CONCACAF's Community Day of Play! This day is a part of Concacaf Nations League Celebration Week, which is a captivating multi-day affair bringing together the best of soccer, music, and community engagement in Greater Los Angeles. The following nick artists led a dynamic "Let's Draw!", teaching kids how to draw their favorite Nickelodeon characters and even helping them design their very own soccer jerseys!

Nico Selma - Storyboard Director, Santiago of the Seas

Caue Zunchini - Background Designer, The Patrick Star Show

Zach Heffelfinger - Storyboard Revisionist - SpongeBob SquarePants

Kayla Winkfield - Executive Assistant - Dora the Explorer

The Nickelodeon Animation Community Efforts (NiCE) team engages in a wide variety of projects focused on promoting Arts Education Advocacy and civic engagement such as mentorship programs, classroom visits from artists and writers, equipment donation, and general volunteerism. NiCE strives to make meaningful contributions to our community while also providing our employees real opportunities to give back in ways that are impacting and transformative.

