WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - April 15, widely known as Tax Day in the United States, marks the deadline for filing federal income tax returns with the IRS. But beyond the paperwork and payments, it also brings a silver lining with a variety of special deals and discounts offered by restaurants and retailers across the country.BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse is offering $10 off any $40 purchase for both dine-in and takeout orders. Krispy Kreme is also getting in on the action with what it calls a 'sweet tax break.' Customers, who buy a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts in-store, can get a second dozen for just the cost of sales tax in their state. Online shoppers can use the promo code 'TAXBREAK' to get the second dozen free.Other fast food chains such as Checkers and Rally's are also offering select sandwiches including the Crispy Fish and Spicy Chicken for just $3 each. Fazoli's has a buy-one-get-one-free baked spaghetti deal available with the code 'TAX25.' Meanwhile, California Tortilla is giving away free chips and queso with any purchase for those who say '1040' in-store or use the code online.Shake Shack is offering a complimentary Black Truffle Burger, Truffle 'Shroom sandwich, or Truffle Parmesan Fries with a $10.40 purchase when customers use the code 'TRUFFLETAX', running through April 27.For coffee lovers, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is offering a free size upgrade on any drink ordered April 15, allowing customers to get more for less. Over at Burger King, Royal Perks loyalty members can snag a cheeseburger for just one cent with any purchase of $1 or more.Denny's is extending its deal beyond Tax Day. Through May 9, guests can get a second Original Grand Slam or All-American Slam breakfast for just $1 when dining in. Great American Cookies is celebrating by offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on chocolate chip cookie cake slices.Hooters is offering select appetizers like mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, chips and queso, or buffalo shrimp for just $4.15 through the Hooters app at participating locations. Olive Garden is bringing back its popular 'buy one, take one' deal through May 4. Guests who purchase an entrée priced at $14.99 or more receive a second chilled entrée to take home, along with unlimited soup or salad and bottomless breadsticks.Also, 7-Eleven is helping customers save on convenience store cravings. On April 15, they can get $10.40 off any $20 purchase through the 7Now Delivery app.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX