WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL):Earnings: $387 million in Q1 vs. -$124 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.16 in Q1 vs. -$0.38 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $302 million or $0.91 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.74 per share Revenue: $13.213 billion in Q1 vs. $12.539 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX