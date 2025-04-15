Albertsons Safeway Inc.: Albertsons Companies Offers Bag Opt Outs for Curbside Orders

BOISE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2025 / Albertsons Safeway Inc.

Albertsons Companies' customers can choose to opt out of bags for curbside pickup orders from their local stores. The grocer's goal is to reduce the number of single-use bags each year, supporting both local communities and the planet. Customers can opt out of bags when they order curbside pickup from Albertsons Cos. stores using the banner store app or website.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Safeway Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Albertsons Safeway Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Safeway Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire