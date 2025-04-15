Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) ("Adyton" or the "Company") announces that Dr. Chris Wilson has tendered his resignation from the board of directors of the Company, and the board has accepted his resignation.

The Board wishes Mr. Chris Wilson every success in his future endeavors.

Adyton is also on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the code 701:GR.

