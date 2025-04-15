Anzeige
WKN: A4054T | ISIN: US36468G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: MJ0
NASDAQ
15.04.25
21:57 Uhr
0,664 US-Dollar
-0,015
-2,15 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMESQUARE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMESQUARE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
15.04.2025 23:38 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Holdings Reports 2024 Full Year Results

Finanznachrichten News

Proforma revenue of $102 million, aligned with multi-year strategic plan to rapidly scale business

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.3 million, impacted by $2.8 million from FaZe Media

GameSquare expects 2025 revenue of over $100 million, with positive cash flow and adjusted EBITDA supported by a higher gross margin and lower operating expenses

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2025 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), today announced financial results for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2024.

Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare, stated, "Since our founding in August 2020, the first phase of our multi-year strategic plan has focused on quickly building a diverse offering of media, agency, technology and esports assets to help global brands engage with hard-to-reach audiences at scale. Our 2024 financial results reflect the success of the differentiated platform we have created and our organic and M&A growth strategies. In less than four years, GameSquare has grown from just $0.5 million in revenue to $102 million in proforma revenue through our team's efforts to develop next-generation solutions and drive connections between the world's largest video game publishers, brands, and global gaming and esports communities."

"Our performance in 2024 reflects our near-term efforts to optimize our business model by divesting non-core assets, driving cross-selling opportunities, and integrating the March 2024 FaZe Clan acquisition. We also continued pursuing strategies to improve our balance sheet, reduce operating expenses, and invest in new products and services. The progress we made in 2024 supports the next phase of our strategic plan, focused on reaching positive adjusted EBITDA and cash flow in 2025," Mr. Kenna continued.

"While our markets were softer than expected in the 2024 fourth quarter, and profitability was reduced throughout the year by the impact of FaZe Media and a less profitable mix of revenue, 2025 is off to a solid start. Our order book for 2025 is strong despite recent economic uncertainty. This trend is supported by global gaming publishers and top-tier brands prioritizing engagement with GameSquare's core esports and youth audiences. As a result, we believe we are on track to grow sales organically and improve profitability and cash flow throughout 2025," concluded Mr. Kenna.

Twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023

  • Revenue of $96.2 million, compared to $41.3 million

  • Gross profit of $15.3 million, compared to $10.1 million

  • Net loss attributable to GameSquare of $48.8 million, compared to a net loss of $31.3 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $16.0 million, compared to a loss of $11.1 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was 16.6% of revenue, versus 26.8% of revenue last year

Proforma* results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023 (unless otherwise noted)

  • Revenue of $102.0 million, compared to $94.8 million

  • Gross profit of $15.6 million, compared to $13.9 million

  • Operating expenses of $39.3 million, or 38.6% of revenue, compared to $60.0 million or 63.4% of revenue last year

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $19.8 million, compared to a loss of $46.1 million last year

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was 19.4% of revenue, versus 48.6% of revenue last year

* Proforma financial results includes a full year-to-date contribution of FaZe Clan in the 2024 period, and includes a full year-to-date contribution of Engine and FaZe Clan in the 2023 period.

2025 Annual Guidance

  • Annual proforma revenue in 2025 between $100 million to $105 million, which excludes $27 million of FaZe Media revenue that GameSquare divested on April 1, 2025

  • Organic revenue growth of 20% to 25% supported by sales to existing and new customers, and cross-selling opportunities

  • Annual gross margin of approximately 20% to 25% benefiting from a more profitable mix of revenue and the April 1, 2025, FaZe Media divestiture

  • GameSquare expects annual cash operating expenses in 2025 to improve by approximately $15 million from cash operating expenses in 2024 of $35 million, as a result the FaZe Media divestiture and recent actions to reduce full-year operating expenses by approximately 10%

  • EBITDA and cash flow to improve throughout 2025 with positive EBITDA and cash flow in the second half of 2025

Conference Call Details

Justin Kenna, CEO, Lou Schwartz, President, and Mike Munoz CFO are scheduled to host a conference call with the investment community. Analysts and interested investors can join the call via the details below:

Date: April 16, 2025
Time: 5:00 pm ET
Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=vc78St32

Corporate Contact

Lou Schwartz, President
Phone: (216) 464-6400
Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Investor Relations

Andrew Berger
Phone: (216) 464-6400
Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold
Phone: (254) 855-4028
Email: pr@gamesquare.com

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ: GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan Esports, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's and FaZe Media's future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to execute their business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to grow their business and being able to execute on their business plans, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

GameSquare Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

Assets

Cash

$

12,094,950

$

2,945,373

Restricted cash

1,054,030

47,465

Accounts receivable, net

21,330,847

16,459,684

Government remittances

119,721

1,665,597

Contingent consideration, current

-

207,673

Promissory note receivable, current

379,405

-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,493,619

916,740

Total current assets

36,472,572

22,242,532

Investment

2,199,909

2,673,472

Contingent consideration, non-current

-

293,445

Promissory note receivable

9,212,785

-

Property and equipment, net

303,950

2,464,633

Goodwill

12,704,979

16,303,989

Intangible assets, net

15,265,736

18,574,144

Right-of-use assets

2,570,516

2,159,693

Total assets

$

78,730,447

$

64,711,908

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Accounts payable

$

27,349,372

$

23,493,472

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

13,694,179

5,289,149

Players liability account

47,535

47,465

Deferred revenue

2,726,121

1,930,028

Current portion of operating lease liability

748,916

367,487

Line of credit

3,501,457

4,518,571

Convertible debt carried at fair value

6,481,704

-

Warrant liability

14,314

102,284

Arbitration reserve

199,374

428,624

Total current liabilities

54,762,972

36,177,080

Convertible debt carried at fair value

9,908,784

8,176,928

Operating lease liability

2,054,443

1,994,961

Total liabilities

66,726,199

46,348,969

Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)

Preferred stock (no par value, unlimited shares authorized, zero
shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and
December 31, 2023, respectively)

-

-

Common stock (no par value, unlimited shares authorized,
32,635,995 and 12,989,128 shares issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)

-

-

Additional paid-in capital

119,441,634

91,915,169

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(208,617

)

(132,081

)

Non-controlling interest

14,942,287

-

Accumulated deficit

(122,171,056

)

(73,420,149

)

Total shareholders' equity

12,004,248

18,362,939

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

78,730,447

$

64,711,908

GameSquare Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue

$

23,469,686

$

15,649,970

$

96,198,101

$

41,303,381

Cost of revenue

21,066,042

12,127,151

80,924,985

31,201,859

Gross profit

2,403,644

3,522,819

15,273,116

10,101,522

Operating expenses:

General and administrative

6,840,523

1,982,320

25,074,294

13,587,575

Selling and marketing

2,274,496

2,358,839

9,131,270

6,305,939

Research and development

876,847

1,966,570

3,247,774

3,067,361

Depreciation and amortization

723,467

593,406

3,237,349

1,889,075

Restructuring charges

827,888

158,836

1,334,717

545,456

Impairment expense

12,548,476

7,024,000

12,548,476

7,024,000

Other operating expenses

3,474,486

878,105

6,849,846

3,065,021

Total operating expenses

27,566,183

14,962,076

61,423,726

35,484,427

Loss from continuing operations

(25,162,539

)

(11,439,257

)

(46,150,610

)

(25,382,905

)

Other income (expense), net:

Interest expense

110,531

(318,028

)

(570,960

)

(672,589

)

Loss on debt extinguishment

-

(2,204,737

)

(1,032,070

)

(2,204,737

)

Change in fair value of convertible debt carried at fair value

201,390

(2,782

)

559,212

538,354

Change in fair value of investment

(473,563

)

(515,277

)

(473,563

)

(515,277

)

Change in fair value of warrant liability

5,067

(875,337

)

84,449

968,757

Arbitration settlement reserve

(22,958

)

89,251

229,250

1,041,129

Other income (expense), net

(4,138,044

)

85,844

(8,204,066

)

(103,463

)

Total other income (expense), net

(4,317,577

)

(3,741,066

)

(9,407,748

)

(947,826

)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(29,480,116

)

(15,180,323

)

(55,558,358

)

(26,330,731

)

Income tax benefit

-

38,600

-

55,096

Net loss from continuing operations

(29,480,116

)

(15,141,723

)

(55,558,358

)

(26,275,635

)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

(100,000

)

(2,659,548

)

1,249,738

(5,006,792

)

Net loss

(29,580,116

)

(17,801,271

)

(54,308,620

)

(31,282,427

)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

3,188,180

-

5,557,713

-

Net loss attributable to attributable to GameSquare
Holdings, Inc.

$

(26,391,936

)

$

(17,801,271

)

$

(48,750,907

)

$

(31,282,427

)

Comprehensive loss, net of tax:

Net loss

$

(29,580,116

)

$

(17,801,271

)

$

(54,308,620

)

$

(31,282,427

)

Change in foreign currency translation adjustment

(449,723

)

36,285

(76,536

)

136,972

Comprehensive loss

(30,029,839

)

(17,764,986

)

(54,385,156

)

(31,145,455

)

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest

3,188,180

-

5,557,713

-

Comprehensive loss

$

(26,841,659

)

$

(17,764,986

)

$

(48,827,443

)

$

(31,145,455

)

Income (loss) per common share attributable to GameSquare Holdings, Inc. - basic and assuming dilution:

From continuing operations

$

(0.81

)

$

(1.17

)

$

(1.79

)

$

(2.36

)

From discontinued operations

(0.00

)

(0.21

)

0.04

(0.45

)

Loss per common share attributable to GameSquare Holdings, Inc. - basic and assuming dilution

$

(0.81

)

$

(1.38

)

$

(1.75

)

$

(2.81

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

32,423,558

12,927,204

27,897,987

11,119,900

Management's use of Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains certain financial performance measures, including "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA," that are not recognized under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. As a result, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial information presented in the Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP, see the section entitled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below.

We believe EBITDA is a useful measure to assess the performance of the Company as it provides more meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of our underlying business performance and other one-time or non-recurring expenses. We define "EBITDA" as net income (loss) before (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) income taxes; and (iii) interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to assess the performance of the Company as it provides more meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of our underlying business performance and other one-time or non-recurring expenses. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA adjusted to exclude extraordinary items, non-recurring items and other non-cash items, including, but not limited to (i) share based compensation expense, (ii) transaction costs related to merger and acquisition activities, (iii) arbitration settlement reserves and other non-recurring legal settlement expenses, (iv) restructuring costs, primarily comprised of employee severance resulting from integration of acquired businesses, (v) impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, (vi) gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, (vii) change in fair value of assets and liabilities adjusted to fair value on a quarterly basis, (viii) gains and losses from discontinued operations, and (ix) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable measure determined under US GAAP is set out below.

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net loss

$

(29,580,116

)

$

(17,801,271

)

$

(54,308,620

)

$

(31,282,427

)

Interest expense

(110,531

)

318,028

570,960

672,589

Income tax benefit

-

(38,600

)

-

(55,096

)

Amortization and depreciation

723,467

593,406

3,237,349

1,889,075

Share-based payments

850,762

447,338

2,139,246

1,735,630

Transaction costs

2,931,041

832,457

6,348,728

3,019,373

Arbitration settlement reserve

22,958

(89,251

)

(229,250

)

(1,041,129

)

Restructuring costs

827,888

158,836

1,334,717

545,456

Legal settlement

-

(545

)

-

186,560

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

2,204,737

1,032,070

2,204,737

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

543,445

45,648

501,118

45,648

Change in fair value of investment

473,563

515,277

473,563

515,277

Change in fair value of warrant liability

(5,067

)

875,337

(84,449

)

(968,757

)

Change in fair value of convertible debt carried at fair value

(201,390

)

2,782

(559,212

)

(538,354

)

Gain on disposition of subsidiary

-

-

(3,009,891

)

-

Loss on disposition of assets

4,500,506

(40,794

)

8,264,980

(40,794

)

Impairment expense

12,548,476

7,024,000

12,548,476

7,024,000

Loss from discontinued operations

100,000

2,659,548

1,760,153

5,006,792

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

3,188,180

-

5,557,713

-

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (adjustment for NCI share of add backs to Adjusted EBITDA)

(1,119,096

)

-

(1,586,728

)

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(4,305,914

)

$

(2,293,067

)

$

(16,009,077

)

$

(11,081,420

)

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
