

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (GAME), a media, entertainment, and technology company, has priced its underwritten public offering of 46,666,667 shares of common stock at $1.50 per share, targeting approximately $70 million in gross proceeds before expenses and discounts.



The proceeds will primarily support the expansion of the company's Ethereum holdings, aligning with its strategic alliance with Dialectic, a firm specializing in crypto-native capital management.



CEO Justin Kenna described the raise as a significant milestone, emphasizing it will accelerate GameSquare's efforts to build an ambitious Ethereum treasury strategy aimed at generating stable, recurring cash flows.



He further noted that the offering includes a 15% overallotment option, which, if fully exercised, would raise total proceeds to around $80.5 million. Combined with $9.2 million raised in a prior offering, GameSquare has secured over $90 million in total gross proceeds. The funds are expected to be deployed into high-yield ETH strategies developed by Dialectic, which have historically produced 8-14% on-chain yields. This, paired with staking and ETH appreciation, could generate significant annual revenue to fund further growth.



Kenna affirmed the company's commitment to its ETH strategy, stating that its success reinforces long-term value creation for shareholders.



Lucid Capital Markets is the sole book-running manager for the offering. GameSquare has also granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 7,000,000 additional shares at the offering price. The offering is set to close on or around July 18, 2025, pending customary conditions.



GAME currently trades at $1.6301 or 29.3212% lower on the NasdaqCM.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News