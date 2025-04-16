HIGHLIGHTS:

Targeting model validated: Review of historical data and early reconnaissance mapping by Benz proposed a shallow plunging fold control on the gneissic rock at the Glenburgh gold Project, Western Australia. This concept was successfully tested by drilling the NE-plunging continuity of the Zone 126 orebody in March 2025. Significant intercepts include: 1 11m at 19.9g/t gold from 274m (GBZ126_010) 5m at 10.2g/t gold from 222m (GBZ126_001) 4m at 12.2g/t gold from 319m (GBZ126_009) 8m at 5.6g/t gold from 243m (GBZ126_013)

Preliminary fieldwork and geological analysis have identified several untested NE-plunging fold targets along the Glenburgh mineralised corridor that closely resemble the structural and geological setting of the known Zone 126 high-grade gold zone.

The newly identified targets exhibit similar fold geometries, host lithologies, and surface gold anomalism, suggesting they may represent analogous targets to Zone 126. Importantly, these areas have never been explored with the benefit of this refined targeting model.

This will be the first time drilling steps away and down plunge of the surface gold anomalism.

A campaign of structural mapping is underway to refine understanding of this fold architecture, providing a powerful tool to pinpoint the next round of untested down plunge drill targets.

Drill rig secured to recommence drilling in the later part of May 2025.

Figure 1 Plan view. Fold geometries in green interpreted from historical surface Au sampling and early reconnaissance mapping by Benz. Red arrows indicate the plunge direction of inferred folds. New targets to be verified in upcoming mapping campaign prior to drill testing.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/248688_55bd10aec489b949_001full.jpg

Targeting Model:

Figure 2 Left: Plan view of new Zone 126 discovery lens. Right: Outcrop of gneissic rock taken as hand specimen displaying representative structural features observed across the Glenburgh Gold Project. The image highlights structural features of the gneissic rock at Glenburgh which informed targeting of Benz first drilling program at Zone 126

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/248688_55bd10aec489b949_002full.jpg

Figure 3 Extensive outcrop exposure across the project area enables detailed geological and structural mapping to resolve the geometry of mineralisation from surface, providing a powerful tool to pinpoint the next round of untested down-plunge drill targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/248688_55bd10aec489b949_003full.jpg

Qualifying Statement:

The above images are provided for illustrative geological context only and do not represent visual evidence of gold mineralisation. The outcrop is shown to demonstrate the structural architecture (e.g. fold style, orientation, and fabric) that underpins the Company's refined targeting model. No economic minerals are inferred from this visual, and no assay data is associated with the rocks photographed.

Benz CEO Mark Lynch-Staunton Commented:

"This refined targeting model marks a major leap forward in our understanding of the Glenburgh gold system. For the first time, we believe we can see clear structural controls that link known mineralisation at Zone 126 to multiple untested targets along the 18km mineralised corridor.

"What's particularly exciting is that these new targets share similar geological features as Zone 126 - and they've never been drilled with our refined model. With a rig secured and drilling planned for later part of May, we're now positioned to put this model further to the test and potentially unlock a much larger gold system at Glenburgh."

First Pass Mapping to Commence

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) (Benz or the Company) is pleased to announce that following a recent site visit by Benz's new technical team, a detailed first-pass structural mapping program is set to commence at the Glenburgh Gold Project in Western Australia. The program will focus on measuring and interpreting the geometry of NE-plunging folds observed in outcrop, which are believed to play a key role in controlling gold mineralisation.

This level of detailed structural mapping has not previously been undertaken at Glenburgh, and the Benz team is applying a new geological model that differs from historical exploration approaches. The mapping campaign is expected to run for approximately six weeks, with data progressively integrated into a 3D model. This model will directly inform ongoing drill targeting, supporting a pipeline of new exploration targets across the project area for the remainder of the year.

Remaining results from 8 holes of the 21 hole program are expected during May 2025.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Benz Mining Corp.

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) is a pure-play gold exploration company dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. The Company owns the Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec, and the recently acquired Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects in Western Australia.

Benz's key point of difference lies in its team's deep geological expertise and the use of advanced geological techniques, particularly in high-metamorphic terrane exploration. The Company aims to rapidly grow its global resource base and solidify its position as a leading gold explorer across two of the world's most prolific gold regions.

The Glenburgh Gold Project features a Historical (for the purposes of NI 43-101) Mineral Resource Estimate of 16.3Mt at 1.0 g/t Au (510,100 ounces of contained gold)2. A technical report prepared under NI 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Glenburgh - Egerton Gold Project, Western Australia" with an effective date of 16 December 2024 has been filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate dated effective May 24, 2023 and prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and JORC (2012) of 1,005,000 ounces at 6.1g/t Au3, also available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, showcasing Benz's focus on high-grade, high-margin assets in premier mining jurisdictions.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/248688_55bd10aec489b949_004full.jpg

For more information, please visit: https://benzmining.com/.

Qualified Person's Statement (NI 43-101)

The disclosure of scientific or technical information in this news release is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Dr Marat Abzalov. Dr Abzalov, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and member in good standing as a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (#202718). Dr Abzalov has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Dr Abzalov owns shares in Benz Mining Corp.

Historical Mineral Resource Estimates

All mineral resource estimates in respect of the Glenburgh Gold Project in this news release are considered to be "historical estimates" as defined under NI 43-101. These historical estimates are not considered to be current and are not being treated as such. These estimates have been prepared in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves prepared by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia (JORC Code) and have not been reported in accordance with NI 43-101. A qualified person (as defined in NI 43-101) (Qualified Person) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources. A Qualified Person would need to review and verify the scientific information and conduct an analysis and reconciliation of historical data in order to verify the historical estimates as current mineral resources.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward looking statements" (collectively Forward-Looking Information) as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding the exploration potential of the Glenburgh Gold Project and the anticipated benefits thereof, planned exploration and related activities on the Glenburgh Gold Project. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipates", "complete", "become", "expects", "next steps", "commitments" and "potential", in relation to certain actions, events or results "could", "may", "will", "would", be achieved. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the accuracy and reliability of the Company's exploration thesis in respect of additional drilling at the Glenburgh Gold Project will be consistent with the Company's expectations based on available information; the Company will be able to raise additional capital as necessary; the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Company's Projects (including Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects) can be achieved; and the continuity of the price of gold and other metals, economic and political conditions, and operations.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the early stage nature of the Company's exploration of the Glenburgh Gold Project, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. The Forward-looking information in this news release is based on plans, expectations, and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

________________________

1 See announcement dated 3 April 2025: Benz delivers a new high grade gold discovery at Glenburgh.

2 Indicated: 13.5Mt at 1.0g/t Au for 430.7koz; Inferred: 2.8Mt at 0.9g/t Au for 79.4koz. See Historical Mineral Resource Estimates, below

3 Indicated: 1.3Mt at 9.0g/t Au for 384koz; Inferred: 3.8Mt at 5.1g/t Au for 621koz

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248688

SOURCE: Benz Mining Corp.