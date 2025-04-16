Geekplus Redefines Cold Chain Logistics: Next-Gen Automation for Precision and Seamless Operation

HONG KONG, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAHUHU, a leading cold chain logistics provider, has partnered with Geekplus to transform its Hong Kong warehouse into a state-of-the-art cold chain facility powered by robotics, setting new standards for efficiency, safety, scalability, and advanced robotics applications in cold chain logistics.

With growing demands for faster deliveries, stricter temperature control, and operational precision, TAHUHU embraced automation to address these challenges and optimize its cold chain logistics processes.

Automation Drives Transformation

TAHUHU's adoption of Geekplus technologies-including cold store autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), low-temperature 4-way shuttle robots, and automated vertical lifts-has revolutionized its operations.

"The cold chain industry is evolving rapidly, and automation has helped us deliver better, faster, and more reliably," said Reggie Fung, General Manager of TAHUHU.

Survey Reveals Exceptional Results

A recent survey conducted by Geekplus, evaluating the impact of its automation solutions, revealed remarkable outcomes:

100% Positive Feedback : Respondents reported measurable improvements across storage optimization, operational efficiency, and temperature compliance.

: Respondents reported measurable improvements across storage optimization, operational efficiency, and temperature compliance. 60% Reduction in Manual Labor : Automation reduced repetitive tasks, enabling staff to focus on higher-value activities.

: Automation reduced repetitive tasks, enabling staff to focus on higher-value activities. 30% Increase in Storage Capacity : Optimized space utilization allows TAHUHU to handle more temperature-sensitive goods.

: Optimized space utilization allows TAHUHU to handle more temperature-sensitive goods. 24/7 Operational Capability : Geekplus technology ensures continuous operations to meet growing customer demands.

: Geekplus technology ensures continuous operations to meet growing customer demands. Above-Expectation Performance: TAHUHU's team reported that automation exceeded expectations in key areas like order fulfillment speed and labor efficiency.

Ensuring Safety and Sustainability

TAHUHU manages goods across three temperature zones-0°C to 4°C, -18°C, and -25°C-while maintaining temperature consistency and reducing contamination risks. Geekplus' energy-efficient solutions also align with TAHUHU's sustainability goals, reducing operational costs and environmental impact.

"Whether it's ice cream, fruits, or frozen meat, Geekplus helps us maintain the highest quality standards," shared Reggie Fung.

Looking Ahead

Building on its success, TAHUHU plans to expand its automation capabilities with Geekplus solutions like RoboShuttle and SkyCube to further enhance scalability and efficiency.

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies. We develop innovative robotics solutions for order fulfilment. More than 770 global industry leaders use our solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management.

About TAHUHU

TAHUHU is a premier cold chain logistics provider focused on innovation and operational excellence, ensuring temperature-sensitive products are handled with precision and care.

