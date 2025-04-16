KAWASAKI, Japan, Apr 16, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing today announced the validation of Fujitsu's Takane, a largescale language model (LLM) with world-class Japanese language capabilities designed for enterprise utilization on the Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI) solution - which supports the deployment of a wide range of generative AI models on-premises and in public clouds, and the hybrid multicloud solution Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP). Takane will be available as a certified LLM to customers from April 16, 2025. This marks the first time a Japanese-language-enhanced LLM has been validated for use on NAI.Takane on Nutanix Enterprise AI will be offered through Fsas Technologies Inc. integrated virtualization platform PRIMEFLEX for Nutanix. It will support the development of high-quality and highly reliable infrastructure in business domains where public cloud usage is restricted due to data sensitivity, legal regulations and industry standards.As the adoption of generative AI continues to evolve in the Japanese market, certain challenges have emerged due to the unique characteristics of the Japanese language, such as the mixture of different character sets, the omission of subjects, and the use of honorific expressions. These factors have led to use cases where the output accuracy of the general-purpose LLMs by NAI has been a challenge. Additionally, there is a growing demand for development environments to be hosted on public clouds for their agility, while production environments leverage on-premises or edge locations due to data confidentiality, industry regulations, or latency considerations. This has also created challenges in migrating applications and data and managing them in an integrated manner across various environments.With Fujitsu's Takane now being compatible with NAI and NCP, customers can utilize LLMs tailored to Japanese language and business practices in their operations, and more easily deploy and manage dedicated LLMs in-house. NAI with Takane will be offered as a Fujitsu managed service starting in July 2025. In addition, Fujitsu Cloud Managed Service, a hybrid cloud operation optimization offering, will centrally manage cloud environments running on the NCP and support advanced operations of cloud environments including Takane. Fujitsu will continue to develop services under its business model Fujitsu Uvance, which aims to solve societal challenges, for customers in fields requiring high security such as finance, government and R&D, where Takane excels. These services will be available in private environments, including the cloud.For more details, please visit the information provided in the following website.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.About NutanixNutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesNutanixMarty Filipowskipr@nutanix.comCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.