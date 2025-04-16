DKSH Management Ltd.
DKSH's sustainability efforts have been recognized by EcoVadis with the Gold Medal, placing DKSH among the top 5% of rated companies globally. The improved score highlights DKSH's continued dedication to sustainability and its proactive approach in advancing responsible business practices.
Zurich, Switzerland, April 16, 2025 - DKSH, a leading Market Expansion Services provider for companies seeking to grow in Asia and beyond, has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal. DKSH receives this recognition for the third consecutive year. The improved score of 75 points places DKSH among the top 5% of companies assessed by EcoVadis globally and top 3% of companies rated in the category "Wholesale of other household goods industry". These results are a testament to DKSH's global sustainability performance.
