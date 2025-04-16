BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation from the UK is the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK inflation data for March. Inflation is expected to ease to 2.7 percent in March from 2.8 percent in February.At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes euro area current account for February. The current account surplus is forecast to rise to EUR 37.3 billion from EUR 35.4 billion in January.In the meantime, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is scheduled to issue final inflation figures for March. The preliminary estimate showed that inflation rose to 2.0 percent from 1.6 percent in February.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to issue euro area final inflation data. The statistical office is expected to confirm that inflation softened to 2.2 percent in March from 2.3 percent in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX