BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sartorius AG (SARTF), a German pharmaceutical and lab equipment company, reported that its net results for the first quarter increased to 48.5 million euros from 36.9 million euros in the same quarter.Quarterly underlying net profit increased by 21.4 percent to 85 million euros from 70 million euros in the first three months of the previous year. Underlying earnings per ordinary share amounted to 1.22 euros up from 1.01 euros in the prior year.Sales revenue for the first quarter increased 7.7 percent to 883.0 million euros from 819.6 million euros last year. On a constant currency basis, the increase was 6.5 percent.Looking ahead, the company projects sales revenue growth of around 6 percent for the Group, around 7 percent for the Bioprocess Solutions division and around 1 percent for Lab Products & Services for 2025. Due to the continued above-average volatility, the company currently anticipates a forecast range of about plus/minus two percentage points respectively.For 2025, the company expects an underlying EBITDA margin at Group level of around 29 to 30 percent compared to 28.0 percent reported last year.The company noted that the margin forecast does not include possible effects of tariffs or related mitigating and corrective measures, which, depending on their design, scope, and duration, could impact margin development temporarily to a limited extent. Management does not expect any influence on the strong market position and competitiveness of Sartorius.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX