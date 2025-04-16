Anzeige
WKN: A2QA8R | ISIN: GB00BMDFKP05 | Ticker-Symbol: 79R
Frankfurt
15.04.25
21:00 Uhr
0,003 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVRIMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVRIMA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.04.2025 08:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Evrima Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Evrima Plc [AQSE: EVA]

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Director's Dealings

Evima announces that Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director of Evrima) has purchased a total of 1,900,000 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), the details of which are set out in the PDMR notification below.

Following the purchase, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi's beneficial interest has increased to 4,600,000 Ordinary Shares which equates to 11.66 per cent. of the total issued share capital of the Company.

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Company

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director) burns@evrimaplc.com

Bowsprit Partners Limited (Corporate Adviser)

John Treacy / Luis Brime +44 (0) 203 833 4430

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO and Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Evrima Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

2138007P4UM3HDZDYT91

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Evrima Plc

Identification code

GB00BMDFKP05

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.5 pence per share

0.54 pence per share

0.577 pence per share

0.6 pence per share

1,000,000

750,000

100,000

50,000

d)

Aggregated information

1,900,000 Ordinary Shares

Average price per share purchased 0.00522 pence

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction(s)

15 April 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Aquis Stock Exchange



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
