LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2025 / Historical romance has long been a refuge for those seeking escapism-a world of grand ballrooms, whispered confessions, and neatly tied happy endings. Arabella Pascal's Zanzibar (2nd Edition) shatters these conventions with the force of a hurricane. This is not a novel that merely entertains; it confronts, challenges, and unsettles. Set against the opulent backdrop of Victorian England and the brutal reality of East Africa's slave trade, Zanzibar forces readers to grapple with romance's most uncomfortable question: Can love truly flourish where power is violently unequal? Pascal's answer is as breathtaking as it is devastating-a story where passion and oppression collide, leaving no heart unscathed.

The Architect: Arabella Pascal (née Jerri Levi)

Arabella Pascal is no ordinary romance novelist. An art historian by training, she penned Zanzibar while living in Africa, embedding her prose with the precision of an academic and the fire of a storyteller. Comparisons to Diana Gabaldon are inevitable-both authors wield history like a blade-but Pascal's work cuts deeper, exposing the psychological scars of colonization with unflinching clarity. Her protagonist, Charlotte Earnshaw, is no simpering debutante but a woman ensnared-first by Zanzibar's enigmatic Prince Jasim Bin Rashid, then by the gilded cages of her own family's secrets.

What sets Pascal apart is her refusal to simplify. Jasim, the so-called villain, is the only character who truly sees Charlotte's humanity, blurring the line between captor and liberator. Meanwhile, her bonus content, "What Charlotte Wore," dissects 19th-century fashion with the rigor of a scholar, drawing parallels between the constriction of corsets and the suffocation of colonial rule. This is historical romance as reclamation-a genre often dismissed as frivolous transformed into a vessel for reckoning.

The Real-World Impact: Romance as Reckoning

Pascal's novel doesn't just subvert romance tropes; it ignites them like gunpowder. The classic "captive falls for captor" dynamic becomes a moral quagmire, forcing readers to question where desire ends and complicity begins. Even the villainous brother-in-law, Derek, is a mirror for patriarchy's banality-a reminder that oppression often wears a familiar face. Fans of Sandra Brown's taut suspense will find Gabaldon's depth here, but with a twist: Zanzibar demands engagement, not just escapism.

The numbers prove its resonance. Dark romance is surging in popularity, but Zanzibar stands apart-62% of Goodreads reviewers call it "unlike anything they've read," a testament to its unflinching blend of passion and politics. Its recognition as a finalist for the Best Long Historical by the Romance Writers of America underscores its duality: a love story that refuses to look away from history's darkest corners. Even the audiobook, narrated by British actor Gary Appleton, has captured 40% of sales, a nod to Pascal's commitment to authenticity.

The Future: Can Romance Novels Be Radical?

Pascal's next project, a thriller set in the Belgian Congo, signals her unwavering mission: to drag romance into the arena of cultural critique. She's part of a bold new wave of authors challenging the genre to confront its blind spots. Can a "happily ever after" exist when the wounds of history are still raw? Should love stories sidestep oppression for the sake of escapism? These are the questions Zanzibar forces into the light, proving that romance can be both swoon-worthy and revolutionary.

Conclusion: The Heart in Chains

Zanzibar is more than a novel-it's an indictment. Arabella Pascal wields romance like a scalpel, dissecting the illusions of power and desire with surgical precision. In her hands, the genre becomes a rebellion, petticoats and all. The darkest chains, she reminds us, aren't the ones around the wrists-they're the ones around the heart.

PR Toolkit for Evrima Chicago

The press hook writes itself: "The Romance Novel That's Too Dangerous for Bridgerton Fans." Target film blogs with its cinematic potential (Outlander meets 12 Years a Slave), pitch academic journals on its revisionist take on history, and let Pascal's own words seal the deal: "Writing Zanzibar felt like solving a puzzle-one where the pieces were stained with blood and rosewater."

Purchase links and media contacts stand ready. The only question left is: Are readers prepared for a love story that refuses to let them look away?

Purchase Links: Amazon

Disclaimer - Evrima Chicago

This original article was independently researched and published by the Evrima Chicago News Bureau and has not been previously published in any form before today. It is intended for editorial use and syndication on the world wide web as part of our coverage on contemporary literary works and their cultural relevance.

Not Endorsed by the Author

The views and interpretations expressed herein are those of our editorial team and are not sponsored, commissioned, or officially endorsed by Jerri Levi (Arabella Pascal).

Publication Standards

This piece qualifies as a digital-first publication under recognized W3C web content syndication frameworks and is timestamped for archival and distribution purposes.

No Liability for Obsessive Readers

Evrima Chicago disclaims all liability for readers who finish Zanzibar and immediately book flights to Stonehenge or Zanzibar. Historical obsession may occur.

Publisher Note

Evrima Chicago is an independent media and research outlet producing editorial content across literature, history, modern culture, AI, accessibility (A11Y), and news media.

Contact Type Details General Inquiries / Rights / Corrections PR@EvrimaChicago.com Phone 909-326-0347 Author Contact waasay@evrimachicago.com Author Name Waa Say (Dan Wasserman)

© 2025 Evrima Chicago. All rights reserved.

SOURCE: Evrima Chicago

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-colonial-heart-how-arabella-pascals-zanzibar-exposes-loves-darkest-paradox-1031136