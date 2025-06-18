Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QA8R | ISIN: GB00BMDFKP05 | Ticker-Symbol: 79R
Frankfurt
18.06.25 | 08:13
0,002 Euro
-42,86 % -0,001
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVRIMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVRIMA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2025 23:02 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Evrima Chicago LLC.: Guardians of the Gray Net: Evrima Chicago's Elite Mission for Aging and Ultra-Visible Clients

Why Evrima Chicago is Pioneering A11y, Cybersec & Reputation Management for an Aging Digital World

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / In a world increasingly dependent on digital access - where aging populations are growing alongside rising cyber threats - Evrima Chicago has positioned itself as a vanguard. Its mission is clear: protect, empower, and elevate older adults and ultra-visible individuals navigating a chaotic digital landscape.

Whether it's defending a Nobel Peace Prize laureate from impersonation scams, equipping a forensic psychiatrist with secure communications, or ensuring a Pentagon official's reputation remains intact through a hostile media cycle - Evrima operates at the cutting edge of accessibility, cybersecurity, and elite reputation management.

The Gray Net: Where Aging Meets Digital Vulnerability

By 2050, the global senior population is projected to exceed 2 billion, and the so-called "silver economy" is expected to grow beyond $15 trillion. Despite this staggering market, mainstream tech and cybersecurity firms still under-serve older adults.

That's where Evrima Chicago steps in. Based in Naperville, Illinois, this firm isn't just building tools - it's designing dignity. With assistive technology spanning screen readers, voice-command systems, and immersive virtual reality experiences, Evrima ensures digital inclusion for seniors and individuals with special needs. Accessibility - or A11y - isn't a feature. It's their foundation.

When Cybercrime Crosses Generational Lines

Older adults lost more than $3.4 billion to cybercrime in 2023, with the most at-risk individuals including not just everyday retirees - but aging professionals such as lawyers, doctors, and former intelligence officers. These individuals require a new kind of protection: stealth-class cyber defense.

Evrima combats these threats with military-grade protocols, behavioral threat modeling, and deep reputational shielding. These tools protect not only sensitive data but entire digital identities - ensuring clients maintain control over their legacy, their public image, and their Google footprint.

Digital Armor for the Ultra-Visible

High-profile individuals don't just need public relations - they need precision digital control. One deepfake, misquote, or misinformation campaign can derail a lifetime of credibility.

Evrima Chicago offers "reputation sovereignty" by managing Knowledge Panels, Wikipedia entries, and search visibility - well before crises emerge.

Whether it's a bestselling author, a reclusive investor, or a national figure preparing for confirmation hearings, Evrima's team ensures the digital battlefield is secured in advance.

Journalism Without Strings: The Evrima Newsroom Model

Unlike most PR firms, Evrima Chicago operates a bias-free, ad-free newsroom. This editorial independence ensures that clients are featured in credible, citation-ready content - no pay-to-play gimmicks, no vanity press.

Their publishing model delivers real authority. With data-backed storytelling and syndication-ready releases, policy influencers and public figures can shape their digital narrative proactively, not reactively.

The Evrima Ethos: Serve the Person, Secure the Legacy

Evrima Chicago isn't just building technology - it's building trust in an era where both are in short supply. From octogenarian activists to billionaires in the twilight of their careers, the firm delivers services designed for an aging digital elite.

This is not public relations as usual.
This is cyber guardianship.
This is reputation sovereignty.
This is the future of digital dignity.

Glossary

Assistive Technology (AT): Tools that help individuals with disabilities or age-related limitations live independently - such as screen readers, VR mobility simulations, and adaptive input devices.

A11y: A numeronym for "accessibility" (A + 11 letters + Y), emphasizing inclusive design for users of all ages and abilities.

UHNW: Ultra-high-net-worth individuals with over $30 million in assets, who frequently face heightened cybersecurity and reputational risks.

At Evrima Chicago, the mission is simple but essential:

"A safer, more inclusive digital world - one elder, one executive, one encrypted connection at a time."

Who is Waa Say?

Waa Say is the caffeinated compass of the Evrima Chicago newsroom - its Editor-in-Chief, chief mischief-maker, and occasional fire extinguisher when headlines get too hot to handle. With a pen sharper than a Senate filibuster and a filing cabinet full of Post-it provocations, Waa Say doesn't just write stories - he orchestrates editorial ambushes on mediocrity. Working closely with Chicago Bureau Chief Mr. Ovais Riaz, he steers coverage with a blend of literary flair and old-school newsroom grit.

In an America where politics feels like reality TV with fewer writers and worse wardrobe choices, Waa Say finds clarity in chaos. He's the guy who'll quote both Baldwin and Bugs Bunny before a deadline, reminding readers that truth needs teeth-and sometimes a punchline.

Disclaimer

This article was produced by Evrima Chicago LLC for editorial and informational purposes. The views expressed are drawn from cited sources and do not necessarily reflect the positions of any government, agency, or client. For inquiries, contact pr@evrimachicago.com or waasay@evrimachicago.com.

Sources and Citations

Source

Details

AARP (2021)

Technology Trends Among Older Adults - AARP Research Report

European Commission (2018)

European Silver Economy Study

Evrima Chicago (n.d.-a)

Internal Policy & Accessibility Framework - www.evrimachicago.com

Evrima Chicago (n.d.-b)

Newswire & Syndication Overview - www.evrimachicago.com/newswire

FBI (2023)

Internet Crime Report - Federal Bureau of Investigation

National Institute on Aging (n.d.)

Assistive Technology for Older Adults - U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

WHO (n.d.)

Ageing and Health - World Health Organization

World Economic Forum (2023)

Global Cybersecurity Outlook Report

SOURCE: Evrima Chicago LLC.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/guardians-of-the-gray-net-evrima-chicagos-elite-mission-for-aging-and-ultra-vi-1040973

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.