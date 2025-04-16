LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group plc issued a scheduled trading update for the year ended 31 March 2025. The company expects fiscal 2025 revenue to grow approximately 13% to 5.1 billion pounds, including approximately 9% organic growth. The Group now expects operating profit before other items to be approximately 230 million pounds with an operating margin of approximately 4.5%. Fourth quarter revenue was up approximately 9% to 1.35 billion pounds.Also, the Group has launched a new 125 million pounds share buyback programme for fiscal 2026. Mitie's results for the year ended 31 March 2025 will be released on 5 June 2025.Phil Bentley, CEO, said: 'We continue to evaluate strategic M&A opportunities in our targeted sectors. We remain confident in delivering our Facilities Transformation 3-Year Plan targets.'For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX