LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting PLC (HTG.L) Wednesday reported EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of about $38.7 million for the first quarter, higher than $28.9 million in the same quarter a year ago.The company noted that all product groups have traded in line with its expectations in the quarter.Hunting expects to issue trading update for the first half on July 16.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX