LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments (OXIG.L) announced that it expects adjusted operating profit for the year ended 31 March 2025 to increase by around 13 percent on a constant currency basis and 3 percent at actual rates, in line with market expectations.Annual group constant currency adjusted operating margin is expected to be around 17.8% or 16.5% at actual rates, up 70 bps year on year.Full-year revenue growth is expected to be approximately 9 percent at constant currency and 6 percent at actual rates compared to the prior year.The company reported a strong full-year performance that aligns with expectations. This achievement has been supported by sustained momentum in order intake and significant advancements in executing its strategy, Oxford Instruments said.The company said it will present its full-year results to analysts and investors at Deutsche Numis, 45 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7BF, on 10 June 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX