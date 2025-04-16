SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith posted a first-half loss before tax of 42 million pounds compared to profit of 28 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 33.6 pence compared to profit of 13.0 pence. Headline Group profit before tax and non-underlying items declined to 45 million pounds from 46 million pounds. Headline pre-IFRS 16 earnings per share before non-underlying items was 23.8 pence compared to 24.4 pence. First half Group revenue was at 951 million pounds, up 3% from prior year.The Group said the second half of the fiscal year has started well, and it remains on track to deliver full year results in line with market expectations.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX