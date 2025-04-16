BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation eased as initially estimated in March after remaining stable in the previous month, the latest data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.The consumer price index climbed 2.9 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 3.2 percent increase in February. That was in line with the flash data published on April 1.'Cheaper fuels, flight tickets, and package tours in particular have brought inflation closer to the ECB's stability target of 2.0 percent,' Tobias Thomas, Director General Statistics of Statistics Austria, said.Meanwhile, higher electricity prices have the strongest inflation-driving effect in March.The annual price growth in clothing and footwear eased to 0.2 percent from 1.8 percent, and transport costs were 0.8 percent less expensive.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent, as estimated.The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, also rose at a slower rate of 3.1 percent versus a 3.4 percent increase in February. Monthly, the HICP rose 0.2 percent. There was no change in figures compared to the previous estimate.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX