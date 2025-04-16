Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine and STERK Achieve Internal Hull Optimization for E-Motion Electric Propulsion Integration

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in electric marine propulsion, announces the successful completion of internal hull optimization in collaboration with renowned German boatbuilder, MS Marine GmbH ("STERK"). This milestone represents a key deliverable under the exclusive supply agreement between the two companies and demonstrates continued progress toward bringing to market premium fully electric boats built for performance and scale.

The joint engineering effort-rooted in German engineering precision-focused on refining the internal hull layout of STERK vessels to securely house Vision Marine's E-Motion 180E high-voltage electric propulsion system. STERK's proactive approach led to a reimagined internal configuration that supports a range of battery layouts-from three to four high-voltage packs-engineered for both single and dual outboard applications. This initiative not only underscores STERK's innovation as a boatbuilder but also exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking integration that defines true leadership in the transition to electric. By going well beyond what is typically required, STERK has demonstrated both technical capability and a deep, strategic commitment to delivering a fully optimized platform tailored to the demands of high-performance electric propulsion.

"This collaboration has produced a purpose-built hull configuration tailored for high-performance electric propulsion," said Alexandre Mongeon, Co-founder and CEO of Vision Marine Technologies. "It represents tangible execution on our partnership with STERK and underscores the scalability and commercial viability of the E-Motion platform in premium boat segments."

Milan Sterk, Managing Partner of STERK Yachts, added, "Working hand-in-hand with Vision Marine, we have ensured our vessels maintain the quality and performance that define STERK while integrating the industry's most advanced electric propulsion. This development reflects our long-term commitment to innovation, premium quality, and renewed Sterk user experience."

This milestone precedes the next phases of the partnership, including proposed complete system integration and sea trials in the upcoming month, with certification and commercial rollout expected to follow. The joint progress reinforces Vision Marine's role as a reference in electric powertrain integration, supporting boat manufacturers seeking to expand their portfolio with high-performance electric offerings.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a pioneer in electric marine propulsion, dedicated to delivering high-performance, sustainable solutions for the recreational boating industry. The Company's flagship E-Motion electric marine powertrain is the first fully industrialized, high-voltage electric propulsion system designed for widespread adoption. Vision Marine continues to push the boundaries of innovation, transforming the way boaters experience the water.

For more information, visit: www.visionmarinetechnologies.com.

About STERK Yachts

STERK Yachts is a premium European boat manufacturer known for blending modern design, high-performance engineering, and sustainable innovation. Based in Germany, STERK Yachts is dedicated to redefining the boating experience by integrating cutting-edge technology with meticulous craftsmanship. The company offers a range of high-quality, precision-built boats that cater to both luxury and performance-driven customers.

For more details, visit: www.sterkyachts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the exclusive supply agreement, market expansion, and future events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Vision Marine disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. For a detailed discussion of these risks, refer to Vision Marine's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended August 31, 2024, and other periodic filings with the SEC. Vision Marine does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

