For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 17 April 2025.Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new)METRO AG ST B4B DE000BFB0019 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)METRO AG ST Z.VERK. B4B0 DE000BFB0V38 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)METRO AG VZO B4B3 DE000BFB0027 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)METRO AG VZO Z.VERK. B4B1 DE000BFB0V46 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE VH2 DE000A255F11 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55)Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted.