Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E4UV | ISIN: SE0021148160 | Ticker-Symbol: 5KP
Frankfurt
16.04.25
11:45 Uhr
1,856 Euro
+0,032
+1,75 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUVAKTIEBOLAGET VISCARIA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUVAKTIEBOLAGET VISCARIA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8781,90612:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2025 09:30 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Viscaria's environmental permit gains legal force

Finanznachrichten News

The Supreme Court of Sweden today announced that it will not grant leave to appeal Viscaria's environmental permit. Today's decision means that Viscaria's environmental permit can no longer be appealed and thus gains legal force.

"We are very pleased with the court's decision. With this, we have passed the last regulatory milestone, and we can continue with full force the preparations for the reopening of the Viscaria copper mine. We now have all the permits in place to start the construction of the industrial area including the enrichment plant, and to start mining in the mine. Today's announcement is a major step towards our vision of becoming a major contributor to the growing global demand for sustainably produced copper," says Jörgen Olsson, CEO of Viscaria.

The background
The Land and Environment Court's judgment of May 6, 2024 was appealed by Gabna Sami village, three private individuals and Viscaria to the Land and Environment Court of Appeal. On November 6, 2024, the Land and Environment Court of Appeal announced that the court does not grant leave to appeal. This decision was appealed on December 4, 2024 by Gabna Sami village to the Supreme Court, which today announced that the court does not grant leave to appeal.

This information is information that Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-16 09:30 CEST.

For further information, please contact:
Jörgen Olsson, CEO
Mobile: +46 (0) 703 - 420 570
Email: jorgen.olsson@viscaria.com

Karin Svensson, Head of Communications
Mobile: +46 (0) 761 - 169 190
Email: karin.svensson@viscaria.com

info@viscaria.com or www.viscaria.com

About Viscaria
Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.