Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Viscaria's environmental permit gains legal force

The Supreme Court of Sweden today announced that it will not grant leave to appeal Viscaria's environmental permit. Today's decision means that Viscaria's environmental permit can no longer be appealed and thus gains legal force.

"We are very pleased with the court's decision. With this, we have passed the last regulatory milestone, and we can continue with full force the preparations for the reopening of the Viscaria copper mine. We now have all the permits in place to start the construction of the industrial area including the enrichment plant, and to start mining in the mine. Today's announcement is a major step towards our vision of becoming a major contributor to the growing global demand for sustainably produced copper," says Jörgen Olsson, CEO of Viscaria.

The background

The Land and Environment Court's judgment of May 6, 2024 was appealed by Gabna Sami village, three private individuals and Viscaria to the Land and Environment Court of Appeal. On November 6, 2024, the Land and Environment Court of Appeal announced that the court does not grant leave to appeal. This decision was appealed on December 4, 2024 by Gabna Sami village to the Supreme Court, which today announced that the court does not grant leave to appeal.

About Viscaria

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).