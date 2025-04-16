Byggmax Group AB: Interim Report Byggmax Group 1 January - 31 March, 2025

Increased sales resulted in improved profitability

"Increased sales and strong margin contributed to improved earnings in the first quarter of 2025. Our determined work has ensured stability that enables full focus on what lies ahead. With well-stocked inventories, improved stores and product launches, Byggmax is ready for a new high season".

Karl Sandlund, President and CEO

The first quarter 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 929 M (866), representing an increase of 7.2 percent.

Exchange rate effects had a negative impact on net sales of 0.7 percent. The Group's like-for-like sales increased by 7.6 percent.

The comparable costs, i.e. costs excluding new and closed stores, increased SEK 4 M (-32).

EBITA amounted to SEK -109 M (-148), with an EBITA margin of -11.7 percent (-17.1).

This is information that Byggmax Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on April 16, 2025 at 07:45 am CET.

About Byggmax Group

Byggmax is a leading Nordic retail chain specializing in building materials and DIY products, with more than 210 stores across Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. Our business model is simple - we offer high-quality products for DIYers at the best prices on the market. Shopping with us is smart, easy, fast, and sustainable. In 2024, the Group reported net sales of SEK 6.0 billion and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2010.