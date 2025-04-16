WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $131.59 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $112.66 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $428.05 million from $397.85 million last year.Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $131.59 Mln. vs. $112.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $428.05 Mln vs. $397.85 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX