Plurilock's presence at RSAC 2025, the premier cybersecurity event, supports business development, brand visibility, and strategic engagements

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock"), a global provider of cybersecurity services and solutions, announces that CEO Ian L. Paterson will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET. Plurilock will also host 1x1 investor meetings on April 24, 2025. Interested parties can watch a pre-conference interview with Mr. Paterson HERE.

In addition, members of the Plurilock executive team will be attending the RSAC 2025 conference, one of the world's most prominent cybersecurity industry events, taking place April 28 - May 1 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

"Plurilock is addressing a critical shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals for governments and enterprises who are struggling to keep up with rapidly evolving threats and complex technology landscapes," said Mr. Paterson. "With our expanded salesforce, loyal customer base, and a robust pipeline, Plurilock has many opportunities to expand our business through both cross-selling and upselling our Critical Services, as well as adding new logos. Our U.S. and Canadian government contracts, of which we announced C$5.9 million this month, provide both stability and growth opportunities, while our enterprise clients look to us to implement high-margin solutions that address increasing data and security regulations. I look forward to expanding upon these key growth drivers for Plurilock with investors at the Planet MicroCap Showcase and continuing the conversation the following week at RSA."

To Access Plurilock Security's Planet MicroCap Presentation:

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET

Webcast: WATCH HERE

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": AGENDA.

To Book a Meeting with Plurilock Security's CEO Ian L. Paterson at Planet MicroCap:

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Plurilock Security and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER.

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

About RSAC Conference

RSAC is one of the largest and most influential cybersecurity conferences in the world, drawing over 40,000 attendees and more than 600 exhibitors from across the global security ecosystem. The event serves as a critical hub for thought leadership, emerging technologies, and deal-making, bringing together industry experts, enterprise leaders, technology partners, and public sector stakeholders.

Plurilock's attendance at RSAC 2025 conference underscores its commitment to advancing cybersecurity innovation, strengthening industry relationships, and expanding its presence in high-growth markets. The Company will use the opportunity to engage with current and prospective clients, meet with alliance and channel partners, and participate in key industry discussions.

"RSAC 2025 provides an ideal platform for us to connect directly with stakeholders from across the cybersecurity value chain," continued Mr. Paterson. "It's a high-impact environment for networking, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing how Plurilock's Critical Services and advanced solutions address the most pressing cybersecurity challenges today."

To learn more, visit www.rsaconference.com.

To Book a Meeting with Plurilock at RSA:

Plurilock executives will be available for meetings throughout the week. For those attending RSA 2025 and interested in learning more about Plurilock's solutions or discussing partnership opportunities, please contact invest@plurilock.com to arrange a time to connect.

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-Looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-Looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

