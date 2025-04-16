Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") announces plans to carry out a field program at its 100% owned Tiennesgrund antimony-gold property located in eastern Slovakia, commencing in May. The area has been the recipient of prospecting and small-scale mining for several centuries for both gold and antimony, with over two dozen adits at various locations across the property, indicating the presence of a significant structural zone running the entire length of the property and beyond.

Two adits remain accessible including one where according to historical reports hand-sorting produced 26,000 tons grading 18-24% antimony from shoots within a veined zone up to 4.5 meters in width, down to a depth of 100-150 meters from 1930-1939. Interestingly, the material contained tungsten as well, varying from 0.08-7.13%, possibly indicating a magmatic fluid component to the mineral system (source: Grecula, P., (ed.), 1995: Mineral Deposits of the Slovak Ore Mountains, Vol. 1, Mineralia Slovaca, Bratislava). Readers are cautioned that these results cannot be independently confirmed by the Company's qualified person and should not be relied upon.

Military Metals' CEO, Scott Eldridge, comments: "Antimony prices continue to rise and remain at all-time highs. There is a global antimony supply shortage at a time where re-armament and renewable energy is advancing globally, two key demand pillars. We look forward to unlocking value at our second project in Slovakia, a location that remains to be explored in detail and where accessible historical underground workings should provide valuable geological information."

The property is 13km long and from 0.8-1.4km wide for a total of 13 square kilometers or 1,300 hectares. The key to determining the potential of this district-scale mineralized system is structure. Accordingly, exploration efforts will focus on locations across the property whereby virtue of accessible underground workings or surface exposures, structural measurements can be taken. Based upon the results of this work along with whatever additional information can be gleaned from the five volumes of government historical work on the property area spanning 1943-1989, areas will be selected for soil geochemical surveys. Locations where antimony and/or gold anomalies are delineated will be trenched, sampled and mapped. Locations where the combination of these efforts yield positive results indicative of a potentially significant concentration of antimony and/or gold, will be tested by drilling. The entire program with the exception of drilling is estimated to take three to four weeks, with a separate drilling program to follow at a time yet to be determined. The Tiennesgrund property is located 25km northeast of the historical mining town of Rozñava and 30km west-northwest of the city of Kosice.

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo, VP-Exploration for Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

