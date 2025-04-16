WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spirit Airlines has been named the Best Airline Overall for 2025 and landed the top spot for most affordable and safe air travel in WalletHub's 'Best Airlines' report.In its report, WalletHub compared the nine largest U.S. airlines and two regional carriers across 14 important metrics using 2024 data from the U.S. Department of Transportation.They range from cancellation and delay rates to baggage mishaps and in-flight comfort. The Miami-based personal finance company also considered costs in relation to in-flight amenities.'Our recent transformation achieved significant wins for travelers seeking an elevated experience and reliable operation at an unmatched value, and this new award underscores that success,' said John Bendoraitis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Spirit Airlines. 'We are incredibly proud of our Team Members whose dedication and hard work across our operation made this achievement possible.'With the lowest rate of cancellations, delays, mishandled luggage and denied boardings, Delta Air Lines has been named the Most Reliable Airline.JetBlue Airways along with Hawaiian Airlines leads the pack in terms of in-flight experience, offering free amenities such as Wi-Fi, extra legroom, and complimentary snacks and beverages.Three airlines tied for being most pet-friendly, SkyWest Airlines, United Airlines and Envoy Air with no incidents.Airline ticket prices went up by 7.9 percent last year, outpacing inflation, the report says. 10 animals died during air transportation in 2024, and four major U.S. airlines had at least two pet fatalities, it added.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX