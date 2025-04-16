GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Forms Strategic Partnership with GGTech Entertainment to Bring Proven Esports and Gaming Events to U.S. Markets

Strategic partnership will leverage the unique IP, operational expertise, and financial resources of GameSquare and GGTech to expand gaming related events in the U.S., including GAMERGY and University Esports

GameSquare to bring GGTech's premier global esports festival GAMERGY to Dallas in March 2026

GameSquare's growing event business is focused on connecting the biggest global developers, publishers, and brands to bring experiences to gaming and youth audiences

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), a next generation media company rooted in gaming and creator entertainment, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with GGTech Entertainment, ("GGTech") an international esports, gaming and education company specializing in educational gaming, virtual and augmented reality experiences, and interactive in-person solutions for brands and video game publishers.

The strategic partnership combines two industry powerhouses that feature global scale, blue-chip customer bases, best-in-class capabilities and industry leading technologies. Under the terms of the agreement, GameSquare will initially license GAMERGY in the U.S. from GGTech. GameSquare will develop and expand GGTech's gaming related events and operations in the U.S., which leverages GAMERGY's more than nine years of history across nine cities and on three continents.

"We are excited to join forces with GGTech," stated Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "This partnership aligns with our long-term strategy of scaling our growing agency and experiences business. By partnering with top-tier brands, gaming communities, and major festivals across the U.S., we have positioned GameSquare as a premier provider of innovative and culturally relevant experiences that resonate with next-gen audiences. We are excited to showcase GameSquare's platform and capabilities to bring GGTech's proven intellectual properties to the U.S."

GAMERGY 2026 will bring one of the world's largest multicultural esports and gaming festivals to Dallas, Texas in March 2026. Dallas has established itself as a top esports destination, home to leading organizations, including GameSquare and FaZe Esports, and North America's largest dedicated esports arena. GameSquare will leverage its full platform of capabilities to provide strategy, event design, talent recommendations, marketing, and operation of GAMERGY 2026. The Company will provide additional details on GAMERGY 2026 as the event develops.

GAMERGY is one of the world's largest esports and gaming events, tailored for video game enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds. Since its inception in 2016, GAMERGY has successfully organized over 20 global editions including festivals in Spain, Argentina, Egypt Panama, El Salvador and Mexico.

"We've partnered with leading esports organizations across the globe to produce GAMERGY that has attracted nearly 200,000 attendees in 2024 and through the first quarter of 2025. As we looked to expand our efforts to the U.S., GameSquare was the logistical choice because of its proven event production, technology solutions and marketing capabilities. This strategic partnership is a win-win for GGTech and GameSquare, as we combine forces to elevate the power of esports and gaming culture. We are excited to work with GameSquare to bring GAMERGY to Dallas in March 2026," stated Juan Diego García, CEO GGTech America.

In addition to GAMERGY, GameSquare and GGTech expect to bring new experiences to students in the U.S., and GameSquare will work with GGTech's leading University Esports IP. GGTech's Esports has partnered with over 2,000 global universities, 9,000 teams, and 100,000 users to provide gaming experiences for students scaling to meet the demands of global gaming markets. As a result, University Esports has become one of the top collegiate esports organizations in the world.

GameSquare's expanding events and experiences division is a key pillar of the Company's strategic vision. This division specializes in creating immersive, talent-led, and brand-owned events that connect with audiences through compelling storytelling, digital engagement, and unforgettable in-real-life (IRL) activations. GameSquare is leveraging its momentum, deep industry relationships, and creative capabilities to deliver standout moments for fans and consumers.

GameSquare and GGTech will benefit from partnerships with leading game publishers such as Riot Games, Epic Games, Activision, Electronic Arts (EA), and Capcom. Additionally, select brand partners of the combined company include the NFL, Amazon, Nvidia, Microsoft, Samsung, Intel, Lenovo, Paramount, La Liga, Dairy Max, Jack in the Box, RedBull, Heineken, Rockstar Energy Drink, Logitech, Domino's, and McDonalds.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ: GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan Esports, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About GGTech Entertainment

GGTech Entertainment brings the world of video games and electronic sports closer to society promoting values such as integration, sportsmanship, teamwork and the desire to improve, and using entertainment as motivation to learn. GGTech Entertainment is committed to interactive environments, specializing in the development, production, and management of initiatives in the field of gaming. Also investing in generating content with new technologies such as virtual reality/augmented, virtual sets and the world's largest multicultural Esports and gaming festival "GAMERGY". More information: www.ggtech.gg

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's and FaZe Media Inc.'s future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to execute their business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to grow its businesses and being able to execute on their business plans, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

