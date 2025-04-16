DealFlow Events Announces Strategic Partnership with ACCESS Newswire

DealFlow Events, a leading organizer of financial and investment conferences, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ACCESS Newswire, a premier provider of press release distribution services. Under this new agreement, ACCESS Newswire becomes the official public relations communications platform for all companies presenting at DealFlow Events, including the highly regarded annual Microcap Conference and the newly launched DealFlow Discovery Days, a series of sector-focused investment events.

This collaboration underscores a mutual commitment to enhancing investor relations visibility and improving market awareness for emerging growth companies. By leveraging ACCESS Newswire's robust PR distribution network, companies participating in DealFlow Events will gain unprecedented access to a broader audience of investors, analysts, and industry stakeholders.

"We are thrilled to partner with DealFlow Events to support the growth and visibility of innovative companies participating in these important investment events," said Brian Balbirnie, CEO of ACCESS Newswire. "Our comprehensive communications subscription led by our press release services and distribution network will enable these companies to effectively communicate their stories and investment potential to key financial audiences and networks."

Phillip LoFaso, Managing Director of DealFlow Events, added, "Partnering with ACCESS Newswire aligns perfectly with our mission of facilitating connections between promising growth companies and interested investors. Their expertise and industry-leading distribution capabilities will significantly amplify the reach and impact of our presenting companies."

The partnership takes effect immediately, enhancing the communications strategy and investor outreach of companies attending upcoming DealFlow Events.

For more information, please visit www.dealflowevents.com and www.accessnewswire.com.

About DealFlow Events:

DealFlow hosts premier investment conferences and networking events tailored to the financial community. Its flagship events include The Microcap Conference, The SPAC Conference, and the newly introduced DealFlow Discovery Days.

About ACCESS Newswire:

We are ACCESS Newswire, a globally trusted Public Relations (PR) and Investor Relations (IR) solutions provider. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and value-driven offerings, ACCESS Newswire empowers brands to connect with their audiences where it matters most. From startups and scale-ups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, we ensure your most important moments make an impact and resonate with your audiences. To learn more visit www.accessnewswire.com.

Media Contact:

Phillip LoFaso

Managing Director

DealFlow Events

phillip@dealflowevents.com

(516) 876-8006

SOURCE: DealFlow Events

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire