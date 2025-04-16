Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has conditionally accepted notice of the Company's name change from "GoldON Resources Ltd." to "Gold Finder Resources Ltd." effective April 21, 2025.

The Company's common shares will begin trading on the Exchange under the new name on April 21, 2025, and the trading symbol will remain unchanged. The CUSIP number and ISIN number for the Company's common shares will change to 38059A107 and CA38059A1075, respectively.

"The name GoldON reflected our concentration on northwestern Ontario that has been and continues to be a cornerstone of our gold exploration efforts. However, it's time to broaden our geographic focus and seek new opportunities in other mining-friendly jurisdictions and the name Gold Finder aligns with that initiative," said Gregory Lytle, president of GoldON. "We remain committed to growth, and this is an exciting time to launch a new chapter in the Company's history with the price of gold on the rise."

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is a mineral exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties. Our goal is to add value by defining or redefining the exploration opportunity, maintain ownership control during the value creation phase of discovery, and then source a well-financed partner capable of accelerating discovery, resource definition, and development.

