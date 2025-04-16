Proposed site could accelerate time to market and revitalize existing infrastructure

Companies aim to leverage BMI's critical minerals infrastructure and Northern's first mover advantage as North America's only Graphite Producer

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) ("Northern" or the "Company") and The BMI Group ("BMI") are pleased to announce that they are partnering to evaluate the feasibility of establishing a Battery Anode Material ("BAM") facility at a former paper mill in Baie-Comeau, Quebec that is being developed by BMI as the Norderra multimodal industrial hub ("Norderra").

Northern and BMI will collaboratively engage local authorities and utility providers to secure the necessary power supply to build a Stage 1, 50,000 tonnes-per-year BAM hub in Baie-Comeau and to maximize the site's economic benefits and minimize its environmental impacts with respect to the city, the Innu of Pessamit and other local stake holders. The partners will also review the site's viability from the perspective of operational requirements, infrastructure and zoning regulations.

"Reactivating this site with all of its established infrastructure could accelerate construction of a BAM plant, reduce time to market and advance Quebec and Canada's critical mineral strategy while creating new jobs and economic stimulus for the region," said Northern CEO Hugues Jacquemin. "With graphite demand projected to surge in coming years, this is an opportunity to position Canada as a leader in battery materials essential for EVs and renewable energy."

The proposed Baie-Comeau BAM hub could be located at either Norderra, BMI's infrastructure-ready node on its planned Critical Mineral Corridor which connects northern Ontario and Quebec's mineral resources with manufacturing hubs and global markets, or at an alternative 300-acre greenfield site owned by the city. Northern is currently evaluating both options but the Norderra location has significant advantages in terms of existing infrastructure and speed to market.

"This partnership would significantly contribute to putting the former mill's infrastructure to use, advancing the Norderra development, and unlocking the full potential of the region's graphite resources," said Paul Veldman, CEO of The BMI Group.

Battery Anode Material, the single largest component of lithium-ion batteries, is made by upgrading graphite mine concentrate to the exacting specifications of EV battery manufacturers and Northern's Baie-Comeau initiative addresses this critical need that is currently missing from the energy transition supply chain.

If the partnership proceeds, it would advance the BMI Group's burgeoning critical minerals infrastructure as well as help turn Northern into one of the world's largest integrated graphite producers. Feedstock will be supplied from Northern's LDI mine in Quebec and development projects in Namibia, and Ontario. The Baie-Comeau plant will complement Northern's planned BAM facility in France, recently selected as a Strategic Project under the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act.

About The Critical Mineral Corridor

BMI Group's Critical Mineral Corridor is being structured to connect Ontario and Quebec's mineral resource regions to global markets through strategic infrastructure. The network establishes three key connection points: the Port of Red Rock development as the northernmost port on the Great Lakes and closest to the region's lithium deposits and Ring of Fire; the Bioveld Niagara multimodal enterprise campus in Thorold-part of the Niagara Ports Network in partnership with HOPA and Norderra in Baie-Comeau at the mouth of the Atlantic. This integrated system creates a stable, secure supply chain for lithium, graphite nickel, copper, and cobalt. These minerals, essential for electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies, will flow through this corridor from Canadian deposits to manufacturing centers and European markets. The corridor will also integrate minerals from international sources, further strengthening its role as a comprehensive mineral processing and distribution network.

About The BMI Group

The BMI Group specializes in "ready-stating and re-futuring" strategic properties for high-impact, multi-use developments across the industrial, commercial, residential, and hospitality sectors. With a focus on enhancing social and economic potential through multi-sector collaboration, BMI delivers new opportunities for investment, innovation, and community revitalization. For more information, please visit: www.thebmigroup.ca.

BMI Media Contact:

Olga Patronik

Executive Project Coordinator, BMI

olga@thebmigroup.ca

1-888-264-4258

About Northern Graphite

Northern, the only flake graphite producing company in North America, is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange listed company that is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high-value products critical to the green economy, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies. The Company's mine-to-battery strategy is spearheaded by its Battery Materials Division, which has a fully equipped, state-of-the-art laboratory in Frankfurt and is focused on developing advanced anode materials to improve the cycle life and increase the charging rate of lithium ion batteries and on marketing Northern's patented Porocarb® product.

Northern's graphite assets include the producing Lac des Iles mine in Quebec where the Company plans to increase production to meet growing demand from industrial customers and coming demand from North American battery makers. The Company also owns the large-scale, advanced stage Bissett Creek project in Ontario, the Mousseau Project in Quebec and the fully permitted Okanjande graphite mine in Namibia that is currently on care and maintenance. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions.

For additional information

Please visit the Company's website at https://www.northerngraphite.com/home/, the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca our Social Channels listed below or contact the Company at (613) 271-2124.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the Company's proposal to produce and sell BAM and development plans with respect to the LDI, Okanjande and Bissett Creek projects. All such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, these statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected including, but not limited to, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of other parties to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure and the failure of ongoing and contemplated studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations and the inability to raise required financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

