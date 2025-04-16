Deliver workforce transformation with AI-powered, skills-based learning

Degreed announced today that its Degreed Learning solution is now an SAP Endorsed App, available for online purchase on SAP Store. SAP Endorsed Apps are a distinct category of solutions within SAP's partner ecosystem. These apps solve key customer challenges that provide additional value to offer holistic business solutions and bring out the best in every business.

"This new milestone in our partnership with SAP marks a significant step in our journey to redefine enterprise learning," said Max Wessel, Co-CEO of Degreed. "SAP SuccessFactors solutions are at the heart of so many organizations' HR operations. By integrating Degreed Learning with the SAP SuccessFactors Learning solution, organizations can build a comprehensive understanding of their skill needs, deliver world class learning experiences enhanced by AI, and ensure their people have the right skills to remain competitive in an evolving business landscape."

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results. The SAP Endorsed App designation is another indicator of Degreed's commitment to helping organizations drive skills-based workforce transformation. Through this certified integration, Degreed helps businesses that use SAP SuccessFactors Learning by providing AI-powered, personalized learning experiences that enable organizations to deliver deep upskilling and reskilling throughout the talent lifecycle.

"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers," said Darryl Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Solution Monetization Success at SAP. "We applaud Degreed on achieving SAP Endorsed App status for its Degreed Learning solution. Partners like Degreed are positioned to help us deliver a cloud-first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to provide value while solving key business challenges."

Degreed Learning is available for digital discovery and purchase at SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 2,000 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.

About Degreed

Degreed is the leading AI-powered learning platform for enterprise workforce transformation, helping organizations build the skills they need to stay ahead. With deep skill-building experiences, seamless integration with your HR technology suite, and intelligent automation, Degreed personalizes development at scale-so your workforce is always ready for what's next. To learn more about Degreed, visit www.degreed.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250416095406/en/

Contacts:

For more information, press only:

Please contact: Renata Miranda PR Communications rmiranda@degreed.com