Heidrick & Struggles Announces Promotions of Partners Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting

The promotions span 10 cities across seven countries as the firm continues to focus on accelerating growth and transforming its business

CHICAGO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a leading provider of global leadership and talent solutions, today announced the promotions of 17 Partners, effective January 1, 2025, in its Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting businesses. These leaders are based in 10 cities in seven countries globally.

"Our success is built upon our ability to nurture and elevate great leaders. We could not be happier to promote this group of leaders who are deeply committed to our clients and the future of this firm," said Heidrick & Struggles CEO Tom Monahan. "The scope and pace of change today is unlike anything we've seen before. As we continue to transform our business to both meet and exceed the moment, the leadership and expertise of these new Partners will be invaluable in driving client outcomes."

The individuals promoted to Partner, including their Practice and city, are:

Suhas Anand, Heidrick Consulting (Dubai)

Eliza Clemens, Technology Officers (New York City)

Caitlin FitzGerald, Consumer Markets (New York City)

Jerry Gorss, Industrial (Boston)

Antoine Honoré, Heidrick Consulting (Dubai)

Suvi Kitchloo, Industrial (Dubai)

Francesa Michel, Global Technology & Services (Washington, DC)

Neha Mohunta, Heidrick Consulting (Dubai)

Adrian Nagy, Global Technology & Services (Copenhagen)

Francois-Xavier Ragot, Financial Services (Brussels)

James Raley, Financial Services (Dubai)

Rasmus Riisgaard, Financial Services (Copenhagen)

Tommy Snyder, Industrial (Chicago)

Matti Takala, Industrial (Helsinki)

Fabian Tan, Industrial (Singapore)

Haven Thompson, Global Technology & Services (New York City)

Luke Weaver, Financial Services (Toronto)

