NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $1.325 billion, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $1.225 billion, or $0.70 per share, last year.Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $1.919 billion or $1.09 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $10.358 billion from $9.964 billion last year.Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.325 Bln. vs. $1.225 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $10.358 Bln vs. $9.964 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.23 - $1.27 Full year EPS guidance: $5.05 - $5.25Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX