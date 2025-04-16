Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
WKN: 591246 | ISIN: AU000000IRI3
PR Newswire
16.04.2025 14:36 Uhr
98 Leser
Integrated Research: IR Launches Capacity Management to Simplify Infrastructure Planning and Prevent Costly Outages

Finanznachrichten News

SYDNEY, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Research (IR) (ASX:IRI), the world's most trusted independent provider of observability for business-critical IT ecosystems, today unveiled a powerful new Capacity Management module with the launch of Prognosis 13.1.

IR Logo

By integrating infrastructure performance data with business forecasts, IR's new Capacity Management module enables businesses to model multiple capacity scenarios, predict future needs, anticipate and prevent performance issues and optimize infrastructure investments.

Capacity Management is part of an ongoing innovation-led program of new products and capabilities, enabling clients to move beyond reporting and into meaningful discovery.

The technology infrastructure of large-scale payment platforms is under strain, with global digital transaction volumes set to almost triple from 2020 to 2030[1].

Performance challenges can lead to critical downtime, which costs businesses over $400 billion annually in lost revenue[2]. This also introduces heightened reputational, customer retention and regulatory risk for banks and payment providers.

"With digital transactions surging, businesses can no longer afford inaccurate or incomplete capacity planning," said Michael Tomkins, Chief Technology Officer at IR.

"Capacity Management transforms how organizations manage their IT infrastructure, giving our clients the insights to scale confidently, predict future needs, and optimize infrastructure investments with precision in increasingly demanding environments."

IR's Capacity Management module is available now as part of the Prognosis 13.1 release. For more information, visit the website.

About Integrated Research (IR)

Integrated Research (IR) is the world's most trusted independent provider of observability solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems.

IR's Prognosis platform provides the visibility and insight organizations need to optimize performance of their business-critical technology, deliver exceptional user experiences and drive growth through innovation.

Discover better with IR.

[1] PwC: Navigating the payments matrix: Payments 2025 & beyond

[2] Forbes: The True Cost Of Payment System Downtime: Can Your Business Afford It?

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538708/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ir-launches-capacity-management-to-simplify-infrastructure-planning-and-prevent-costly-outages-302429973.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
