Mittwoch, 16.04.2025
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
WKN: A3C4HE | ISIN: US29415J1060
16.04.2025 14:38 Uhr
enVVeno Medical Corporation: enVVeno Medical to Participate in a Live Virtual Investor Closing Bell Segment

Finanznachrichten News

Moderated webcast with Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical on Tuesday, April 22nd at 4:00 PM ET

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2025 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of venous disease, today announced that Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical will participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Mr. Berman will provide a corporate overview and discuss the Company's portfolio of novel implantable replacement venous valve technologies, the VenoValve® and enVVe®, for the treatment of severe deep venous CVI. In addition to the moderated discussion, there will be a live question and answer session. Mr. Berman will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Company's website (www.envveno.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device Company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class surgical replacement venous valve being developed for the treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). The Company is also developing a non-surgical, transcatheter based replacement venous valve for the treatment of deep venous CVI called enVVe®. CVI occurs when valves inside of the veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in the backwards flow of blood (reflux), blood pooling in the lower leg, increased pressure in the veins of the leg (venous hypertension) and in severe cases, venous ulcers that are difficult to heal and become chronic. Both the VenoValve and enVVe are designed to act as one-way valves, to help assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. pivotal study and the Company is currently performing the final testing necessary to seek approval for the pivotal trial for enVVe.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jenene Thomas, JTC Team, LLC
NVNO@jtcir.com
(908) 824-0775

MEDIA CONTACT:
Glenn Silver, FINN Partners
Glenn.Silver@finnpartners.com
(973) 818-8198

SOURCE: enVVeno Medical Corporation



