Pathfinder Ventures Inc.: Pathfinder Ventures Appoints Residential & Multi-Family Construction Expert Ben Elzen to Board of Directors

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV:RV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Elzen, President of Cormode & Dickson, to its Board of Directors.

With over 40 years of experience in Western Canada's construction sector, Ben brings deep expertise in general contracting, design-build, and construction management-particularly in residential and multi-family housing projects. Since joining Cormode & Dickson in 1984, Ben has progressed through the organization to lead its executive team, overseeing strategic growth and the successful delivery of complex residential and commercial developments across the region. He is a graduate of NAIT's Construction Engineering program and holds a Journeyman Carpenter designation, offering both technical depth and operational oversight.

Ben has been instrumental in building out a wide range of residential, multi-family, and industrial developments and is known for mentoring construction professionals while driving innovation and excellence. Under his leadership, Cormode & Dickson has earned a reputation as a trusted builder across Western Canada, especially in high-demand housing sectors.

"We are excited to welcome Ben Elzen to Pathfinder's Board of Directors," said Joe Bleackley, Founder, Director, and CEO of Pathfinder Ventures. "Ben's leadership, integrity, and hands-on experience in residential and multi-family construction make him an ideal addition to our board. His perspective is invaluable as we grow our presence in the manufactured housing sectors-areas that demand a deep understanding of scalable, community-focused development."

About Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV: RV):

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. aims to be the premier provider of RV resorts and manufactured housing communities, recognized for delivering exceptional guest experiences and innovative housing solutions. We are dedicated to creating welcoming, well-maintained, and modern spaces that bring people together, whether for travel or housing. Through a commitment to hospitality excellence, sustainable practices, and innovative solutions, we strive to enhance the lives of our guests, residents, and communities.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Corporation:

Joe Bleackley

Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Director

Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

Company Contact:

Joe Bleackley

Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Phone: (604) 914 2575

Email: ir@PathfinderVentures.ca

Websites: PathfinderVentures.ca || PathfinderCampResorts.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release may include certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include statements and estimates that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "believes" and other similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that such statements will ultimately prove to be accurate and that actual results and future events will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, including funding and refinancing. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its development strategy and whether this will yield the expected benefits; competitive factors in RV's industry sector; the success or failure of product development programs; currently existing applicable laws and regulations or future applicable laws and regulations that may affect the Company' s business; decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; Covid-19 related risks, availability of properties for acquisition and/or development; the economic circumstances surrounding the Company's business, including general economic conditions in Canada, the US and worldwide; changes in exchange rates; changes in the equity market; inflation; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; and those other risks disclosed in the filing statement and other disclosure document prepared and supplied on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Any forward-looking statement is made as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that any such conditions or events will occur in the indicated time frames, as expected or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE: Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire