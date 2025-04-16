WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in the U.S. saw a sharp increase in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.The Commerce Department said retail sales shot up by 1.4 percent in March after inching up by 0.2 percent in February. Economists had expected retail sales to jump by 1.3 percent.The surge by retail sales partly reflected a significant rebound by sales by motor vehicles and parts dealers, which soared by 5.3 percent in March after tumbling by 1.6 percent in February.Excluding the sharp increase in auto sales, retail sales rose by 0.5 percent in March after climbing by 0.7 percent in February. Ex-auto sales were expected to rise by 0.3 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX