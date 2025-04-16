Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources") is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration drilling at our Bald Hill Antimony Project in New Brunswick focused on confirming and expanding the area of high-grade antimony mineralization in the Main Zone and strengthening its position as one of North Americas primary Antimony explorers and developers.

Highlights -

Drilling proposed at Bald Hill

2500 meters drilling in the Main Zone Bald Hill

Confirm High grade mineralization intersected in previous drilling by twinning selected holes

Expand known high-grade antimony deposit along strike and at depth as well as providing more detail on the extent of antimony mineralization

Explore other known veins which were identified in our recent re-examination of available drill core

Deposit Model developed to guide drilling

Figure 1; Location of Proposed Drilling (BH-25-01 etc.) and Past Drilling (BH-08 -01 etc.), and the Surface Projection of the Main Zone Mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/248702_acbe5dc954d2592a_002full.jpg

The drilling will be aimed at confirming intersections of high-grade antimony reported from previous drilling (eg. 4.51m at a grade of 11.7% Antimony (Sb) including 2.29m grading 20.9% Sb). In addition, it is planned to explore the mineralization in areas adjacent to the higher-grade zones to expand the potential of the deposit. Logging and sampling will be carried out by staff of the Company at the NB Government drill core storage facility in Sussex, approximately 40 km from the project.

To assist with focusing the drilling, a 3-D model has been developed by ORIX based on the previously reported drilling. The model along with the current drilling will be used to determine the size of the antimony mineralization at Bald Hill and to areas for extension of the mineralization.

Jim Atkinson, CEO, stated: "We are very excited to commence our drilling program at Bald Hill. Our staff have examined over 2500 meters of core from previous drill programs to understand the mineralization and rocks. This will ensure consistency of core logging. They have been able to identify the main ore controls for the antimony mineralization and have confirmed the various rock types that are present. As well, they have identified places where the past sampling was insufficient and have resampled these areas. We have budgeted and secured the funds to compete 2,500 meters of drilling.

Additionally, our prospecting staff have identified additional high-grade mineralization in the southern part of the property by following up on a previously completed soil survey. An example of mineralization is shown in the photo below. We note the similarity to mineralization in the Main Zone."





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/248702_acbe5dc954d2592a_003full.jpg

Mr. Atkinson continues: "We are very pleased to be able to employ a local drilling company to complete this work - another example of the advantages of completing mineral exploration in New Brunswick!"

Bald Hill Antimony Project

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick

Past work including drilling has outlined an antimony deposit over 500 m long

Widths average over 3 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony

Historical NI-43-101 Technical Report: Potential quantity and grade of the drilled area, which is the target of further exploration, is in the 725,000 to 1,000,000 tonne range grading 4.11% to 5.32% Sb (~30,000 to 40,000 tonnes contained antimony)

Potential to expand based on additional known targets

The Bald Hill Property

The property is located approximately equal distance from Sussex, Fredericton and St John in southern New Brunswick. Access is very good with Provincial and regional highways crossing and adjacent to the property. Drilling can be completed year-round. There is over 5400 meters of drill core from past exploration available for examination in the Sussex office of the New Brunswick Geological Survey. A total of 25 drill holes totaling over 5400 m have been completed on the property.

The deposit consists of at least three antimony-bearing breccias and hydrothermal veins zones trending northwesterly. Mineralization has been defined over a 700-meter strike length to a vertical depth of 300 meters and is open in all directions and to depth. High Grade antimony has been encountered in drilling including the discovery Hole DDH08-03 which intersected 4.51m at a grade of 11.7% Antimony (Sb) including 2.29m grading 20.9% Sb.

Antimony grades encountered to date average 3.5% to 4.5%.

A possible extension of the main zone was discovered in 2014. Trenching approximately 450 meters south of Main Zone returned 2.90% Sb over 8.18m, which included 5.79% Sb over 1.75m and 8.47% over 1.53m. Drilling in this area confirmed the presence of antimony mineralization similar to the Main Zone which has not been sufficiently explored.

The exploration plan in 2025 is to complete at least 2,500 meters of diamond drilling to explore the known mineralized zone, extend the mineralization to the north and south and down dip and expand parallel veins discovered in the past. It is hoped that the drilling will allow us to calculate a Maiden Resource by the end of the year which can realize the potential identified in the past NI43-101 by CRA which identified the potential for between 705,000 and 1,000,000 metric tonnes at an average grade between 4 and 5% Sb.

Additional work including prospecting and trenching is being planned as well.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp.

Antimony Resources holds an option to acquire a 100% interest two antimony projects in New Brunswick - Bald Hill and Antimony 2.0 (see Press Release Dated January 21, 2025).

The Bald Hill Project is the site of a high-grade antimony deposit with mineralization defined over a distance of 500 meters and additional intersections of antimony for a further 1 km along strike.

Antimony 2.0 Property, which is located approximately 25 kilometers west of Fredericton, New Brunswick is approximately 15 kilometers northeast of the historic Lake George antimony mine.

The Lake George antimony mine operated for various periods from the 1860s to 1998 and produced as much as 4 per cent of the world's demand of antimony from 1970 through 1992. The Antimony 2.0 Property comprises over 35 square kilometers of relatively unexplored ground with excellent access via provincial and logging roads, and hydro power.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248702

