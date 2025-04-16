Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2025 on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at https://investor.qualcomm.com/financial-information. The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2025 results which will be broadcast live on April 30, 2025, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/investor-events/default.aspx. An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/investor-events/default.aspx and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13752782.

