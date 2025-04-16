Deltek Appoints Dan Barnhardt as Chief Marketing Officer

Go-to-market leader will elevate Deltek's global marketing efforts

HERNDON, Va., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced the appointment of Dan Barnhardt as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Dan will report to Natasha Engan, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer.

Barnhardt joins the company with a proven track record of driving brand transformation, scaling go-to-market strategies and strengthening market leadership in fast-paced environments.

Most recently, Barnhardt was Vice President of Corporate Marketing at Icertis, where he helped triple revenue by positioning the company as the leader in contract intelligence and built a modern demand engine. Prior to that, he held marketing leadership positions at Precisely and Infor, helping fuel expansion and defining new categories for the brands.

"Dan's creative and strategic approach to marketing will be instrumental as we sharpen Deltek's voice and modernize how we engage in the market," said Bob Hughes, Deltek President and CEO. "Dan brings a passion for digital marketing and a track record of helping brands connect with customers in authentic and differentiated ways - a strength that will support our efforts across Deltek Project Nation."

As CMO, Barnhardt will lead all aspects of Deltek's global marketing organization, focusing on brand evolution, digital engagement, demand generation and customer advocacy.

"Deltek became a global leader trusted by 30,000 customers by distinguishing itself through a commitment to customer service and product excellence, and the opportunity to build on that strong foundation is incredibly exciting," said Dan Barnhardt, Chief Marketing Officer, Deltek. "I'm looking forward to connecting with Deltek customers, partners, and team members alike as we accelerate growth for the next chapter of the company's evolution."

Barnhardt holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Vanderbilt University.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

