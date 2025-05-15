Baker Tilly Case Study: Global Engineering and Defense Technologies Provider Successfully Implements Deltek Costpoint

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Baker Tilly:

Client background

HII Mission Technologies (Huntington Ingalls Industries) is the largest military shipbuilder and a global engineering and defense technologies provider, with over 135 years in trusted partnerships with the US national security.

As HII has evolved and built a longstanding shipbuilding legacy, they've advanced to provide delivery critical technology solutions. These include unmanned systems, artificial intelligence and machine learning, synthetic training, electronic warfare, and C5ISR: Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance. HII's ongoing digital transformation efforts extend into all business areas and impact the entire workforce.

The business challenge

When HII completed an acquisition that doubled its size, two ERP systems needed to be combined to ensure operations went smoothly. The newly acquired company needed to be quickly converted into the same ERP system that HII had been relying upon for so many years.

Integrating such an enormous entity into HII's Costpoint infrastructure would be a challenging project. HII has over 7,000 employees, with all of them using their timekeeping capabilities and Costpoint. In addition, HII works with 1,200 subcontractors that also rely on the time system, program managers and project controllers, all managing and monitoring projects and back-office staff.

Baker Tilly, as a Deltek system's integrator, worked with HII and synchronized systems across the two organizations and ensured the needs of both sides were met.

Strategy and solution

Deltek Costpoint has been HII's ERP of choice for operations management for more than two decades. As Costpoint's ERP is project-based and built specifically for government contractors, it offers an all-in-one system delivering innovation and intelligence across the project lifecycle.

Baker Tilly helped HII implement Costpoint for the newly acquired company. Despite the size and complexity of the implementation, Baker Tilly successfully completed the project in months.

"I think it's important to focus on the scale and timeline of this project," says Colt Meraw, Senior Manager on Baker Tilly's team. "HII acquired a multibillion-dollar company that was running on a JAMIS system, and we were able to successfully complete a mid-year conversion within just six months."

As part of the integration project, Baker Tilly also worked closely with Deltek Global Consulting's data conversion team to help them translate requirements and convert and validate data. Having completed in June 2022, and experiencing six months on a combined system, HII is still harvesting benefits and seeing huge success.

Why choose Baker Tilly

Baker Tilly was Deltek's first strategic alliance partner to provide consultancy services as part of their ERP implementation project. Helping government contractors leverage technology solutions through specialist knowledge and project management rigor.

By leveraging Deltek Costpoint in the Cloud, HII will be able to embrace its future of enterprise transformation and solidify its position as the nation's largest military shipbuilder.

